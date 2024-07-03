Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volkswagen launches first certified pre-owned store in Coimbatore

The company, in line with the brand's global transition has rebranded its used car business 'Das WeltAuto' to 'Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned' cars

Volkswagen

Volkswagen (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India Coimbatore
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

German automaker Volkswagen on Wednesday said it has launched its first brand store under its Certified Pre-Owned business segment here in Tamil Nadu.
The company, in line with the brand's global transition has rebranded its used car business 'Das WeltAuto' to 'Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned' cars.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Witnessing more than 10 times of volume growth over the last five years, the auto major said the Pre-Owned vertical would continue to offer customers same high-quality, reliable vehicles backed by a comprehensive inspection processes and warranty coverage.
Volkswagen India operates 139 touchpoints trading in certified pre-owned cars across the country, with 36 of these functioning as exclusive certified pre-owned outlets. Volkswagen plans to expand this footprint in a phased manner by March 2025, a company statement said here on Wednesday.
The company's popular sedan 'Virtus' has been driving the sales volume and holds 30 per cent market share in the segment in Tamil Nadu.
The strategic rebranding exercise is aimed at leveraging the strength and trust of Volkswagen brand, enhancing pre-owned car programme's visibility and value in the domestic market.
"We are delighted to announce the strategic rebranding of our used car business to Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned. This move will help us better serve the growing demand for pre-owned vehicles, providing customers with high-quality, certified cars that they can rely on. We have already witnessed strong demand during first half of this year and expect this momentum to grow stronger...," said Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, Brand Director Ashish Gupta.
"We are also glad to have launched the first Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned store in Coimbatore today. Tamil Nadu continues to be an important state for us and commands one of the highest market share in our overall sales portfolio," Gupta said.
Retail sales of pre-owned cars through the channel grew by 12 per cent last year, a trend that has continued into the first half of 2024. Tier II towns have emerged as a notable driver of this growth, thereby contributing to increasing demand, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Volkswagen

Cloaked Audis, covert CEO meeting: How VW's $5 bn Rivian bet transpired

Volkswagon

Volkswagen's $5 bn investment in US's Rivian boosts EV maker's shares

Volkswagen

Volkswagen recalling 307,000 vehicles over airbag sensor wiring: Report

EU and China

Chinese automakers urge Beijing to impose retaliatory tariffs on EU cars

Volkswagen

Volkswagen to develop low-cost electric car to tackle Chinese rivals

Topics : Volkswagen Auto sector Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon