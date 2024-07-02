Centre amends CMVR to allow registration of convertible vehicles

The Centre has allowed the registration of a new category of convertible vehicle that can interchangeably be a three-wheeler and a two-wheeler.

An amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) by the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has enabled the registration and usage of the L2-5 vehicle category. According to the notification published on June 29, these rules are called the Central Motor Vehicles (Eighth Amendment) Rules, 2024.

In February, the government approved “L2-5” as a new vehicle category. By allowing the registration of vehicles of this new category, the Centre aims to promote innovative transportation solutions that cater to diverse mobility needs.

Vehicles of this category will come with a rickshaw-like structure devoid of a front wheel, into which an e-scooter seamlessly slots and acts as the front wheel. In this configuration, the rear wheel of the e-scooter is elevated off the ground, resting securely on the rickshaw platform. These vehicles boast a modular design, enabling them to function interchangeably as either a two-wheeled vehicle (L2 category) or a three-wheeled vehicle (L5 category).

“Category L2-5” means a three-wheeled motor vehicle with a two-wheeler-three-wheeler combination module, constructed in such a way that a two-wheeled vehicle of category L2 is combined with a non-self-propelled rear module unit. It can be separated or combined, as and when required,” according to a notification from MoRTH.

The ministry’s action comes just days after Hero MotoCorp-owned startup Surge recently revealed a three-wheeler named S32, which is of the same concept.

According to the company, the three-wheeler cum scooter has been manufactured with self-employed individuals in mind, offering them the flexibility of both an electric rickshaw and an electric scooter within a single vehicle.

“The introduction of this new category will give customers the option to utilise these vehicles for purposes beyond just two-wheeler use, such as transporting passengers or goods. This model caters to individuals seeking a single vehicle that serves both personal mobility needs and enables them to earn a livelihood by using it for transportation purposes,” said Preetesh Singh, specialist CASE and alternate powertrains, NRI Consulting & Solutions.

The classification for vehicles intended for passenger transportation will be L2-5 M, while those designed for transporting goods will be labelled as L2-5 N. Vehicles within the L2-5 category will have a single registration number for both configurations.

In the case of L2-5 category vehicles, a single registration number shall be allotted for both configurations, namely separated two-wheeled vehicles of L2 category or combined three-wheeled vehicles of L5 category; and at any point of time, there shall be only one registration mark displayed on the front and one on the rear of the vehicle irrespective of the configuration, the ministry said.

For the registration of such vehicles, the identification number, including month and year of manufacture, embossed, etched, or punched on it shall be in accordance with the latest guidelines.