VW to offer new features, benefits with Taigun, Virtus this festive season

Responding to the upcoming festive season, German car manufacturer Volkswagen has announced Volkfest 2023, featuring enhanced product features, variants, and attractive benefits. As part of Volkfest 2023, the company will provide special offers and attractive benefits across its 189 sales and 133 service touchpoints from 3 October to 15 November 2023.

The carmaker has stated that it will introduce the first in-segment twin electrically adjustable front seats for both the driver and co-driver, as well as footwell illumination features on the Topline and GT Plus variants of the Dynamic and Performance line variants of its mid-size SUV Taigun and sedan Virtus.

Moreover, to enhance the customer cabin experience, Volkswagen will add a sub-woofer and amplifier on the GT Plus variants across Taigun and Virtus, available in both DSG and manual transmissions. Adding to the GT Edge variant of its cars, Volkswagen will now offer these vehicles in a new Carbon Steel Grey Matte colour option. The company noted that this variant will exclusively be available through online booking.

In addition to these, the company will offer free vehicle check-ups along with free pick-up and drop facilities for defined kilometres.

Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, Ashish Gupta, said, "At Volkswagen India, we believe in creating delightful experiences for our valued customers. As we gear up to celebrate the festive season, we are delighted to introduce a range of exciting benefits and feature enhancements across select variants with Volkfest 2023. Further, the introduction of the Virtus Matte Edition, an elegant addition to our GT Edge Collection, reflects the brand's dedication to providing vehicles that exemplify distinct sophistication and performance. Being dedicated to customer-centricity, we are delighted to introduce new and upgraded features for Virtus and Taigun that set higher benchmarks for customers, offering segment-first experiences."