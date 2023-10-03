close
Bajaj Auto September sales: Domestic 2W sales down 9% YoY; CV sales up 60%

Domestic commercial vehicle (CV) sales for Bajaj Auto grew by 60 per cent Y-o-Y as the automaker sold 50,683 units in September 2023, compared to 31,752 units sold in September 2022

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 9:52 AM IST
Bajaj Auto's total vehicle sales declined 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in September 2023 to 392,558 units from 394,747 units sold during the same period last year, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company posted a 9 per cent Y-o-Y decline in its domestic two-wheeler (2W) sales for September 2023, which fell from 222,912 to 202,510 units. Two-wheeler exports were also down marginally. The exports decreased from 125,443 in September 2022 to 125,202 in September 2023.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales for Bajaj Auto grew by 60 per cent Y-o-Y as the automaker sold 50,683 units in September 2023, compared to 31,752 units sold in September 2022. Exports for commercial vehicles, on the other hand, went slightly down by 3 per cent Y-o-Y for the same period.

The company has sold a total of 1,770,913 units of two-wheelers in the ongoing financial year so far (April–September 2023), which puts the year-to-date (YTD) sales down 5 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales (domestic sales plus exports) for the ongoing financial year so far (April–September) stood at 310,447 units, which is 42 per cent up from 218,466 units sold during the same period last year.

Bajaj is collaborating with the British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph. The partnership has produced its first product for the Indian market, the Speed 400, launched at an aggressive price of Rs 2.33 lakh. Triumph has said that it has already received more than 15,000 bookings for the Speed 400. The Bajaj-Triumph duo is aiming to make a dent in Royal Enfield's dominating market share in the 350–650 cc motorcycle segment.

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 9:52 AM IST

