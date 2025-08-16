Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 11:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India Express flight aborts first landing at Gwalior, lands safely

Air India Express flight aborts first landing at Gwalior, lands safely

The airline said the flight "conducted a go-around followed by a safe and uneventful landing"

Air India Express aircraft (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)

n Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement that

Press Trust of India Gwalior (MP)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru with 160 passengers on board failed to land at the Gwalior airport in the first attempt on Saturday afternoon but landed safely in the second attempt, an official said.
 
The airline said the flight "conducted a go-around followed by a safe and uneventful landing".
 
The aircraft later took off for Bengaluru and reached there safely, Gwalior airport director A K Goswami told PTI. The failure to land in the first attempt caused panic among the passengers for a brief while, he said.
 
"Technical staff examined the aircraft after landing and found no fault," he added.
   
Goswami also said that a failure to land in the first attempt is a normal occurrence.
 
Some passengers lodged complaints with the airport and airline officials after deboarding, another official said. An Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement that "one of our aircraft conducted a go-around followed by a safe and uneventful landing at Gwalior".
 
"Crew are trained to carry out a go-around as a precautionary measure when required," the statement said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike amid go-around at Mumbai Airport

Air India plane crash

AI171 crash: US attorney seeks probe data, eyes lawsuit against Boeing

Air India

DGCA issues warning letter to Air India, seeks stricter compliance

flights, planes

Delhi airport to bar non-scheduled flights during select hours on Aug 15

IndiGo, Bird Strike

DGCA issues show cause notice to IndiGo over simulator training lapses

Topics : air india express Bengaluru flights Aviation industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon