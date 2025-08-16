Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike amid go-around at Mumbai Airport

IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike amid go-around at Mumbai Airport

The airline assured that all passengers and crew on board were safe

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo emphasised that safety remains its top priority, stating,

ANI Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft operating from Bangkok experienced a tail strike at the Mumbai airport on Saturday while "executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions," the airline said.
 
The airline assured that all passengers and crew on board were safe.
 
According to an official statement from IndiGo, during the manoeuvre, the tail of the aircraft touched the runway at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Despite the occurrence, the aircraft later made a safe landing on a subsequent approach.
 
"On August 16, 2025, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai. Thereafter, the aircraft carried out another approach and landed safely," the statement reads. 
 

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo Q1FY26 result: Profit down 20% at ₹2,176 crore, revenue up 5%

Aeroplane

Indian airlines reported 183 aircraft defects till July 21: Govt

IndiGo, IndiGo Airlines, IndiGo aircraft

IndiGo Ahmedabad-Diu flight aborts take-off after technical snag detected

Flight, plane, Airplane

Many Indian airlines spend more on publicity than passenger safety: Survey

indigo airlines, indigo

Technical snag detected on IndiGo Tirupati-Hyderabad flight, lands safely

 
Following the standard protocol, the aircraft will go through necessary checks/ repairs and regulatory clearance before resuming operations, the statement further said.
 
IndiGo emphasised that safety remains its top priority, stating, "At IndiGo, the safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority. We are making all efforts to minimise any subsequent impact on our operations due to this incident.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India plane crash

AI171 crash: US attorney seeks probe data, eyes lawsuit against Boeing

Air India

DGCA issues warning letter to Air India, seeks stricter compliance

flights, planes

Delhi airport to bar non-scheduled flights during select hours on Aug 15

IndiGo, Bird Strike

DGCA issues show cause notice to IndiGo over simulator training lapses

IndiGo, Bird Strike

Severe weather, delayed re-routing likely caused May IndiGo incident: DGCA

Topics : IndiGo Airlines Mumbai airport aviation safety Aviation sector flights

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon