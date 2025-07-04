Friday, July 04, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Air India pilot collapses prior to operating flight from Bengaluru to Delhi

Air India pilot collapses prior to operating flight from Bengaluru to Delhi

The pilot was immediately taken to hospital and the airline had to arrange another pilot to fly the passengers to their destination

Air India Flight 171

Air India confirmed that there was a medical emergency involving one of our pilots in the early hours of July 4. | Representational

An Air India pilot collapsed just prior to operating a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi, sources said on Friday. The pilot was immediately taken to hospital and the airline had to arrange another pilot to fly the passengers to their destination.

Air India confirmed that "there was a medical emergency involving one of our pilots in the early hours of July 4."  "There was a medical emergency involving one of our pilots in the early hours of July 4. As a result, the pilot was unable to operate the flight AI2414 from Bengaluru to Delhi, that he was rostered for, and was taken to a local hospital immediately," Air India said in a statement.

 

"He is currently stable but continues to be under the supervision of doctors at the same hospital," the airline said.

