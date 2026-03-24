Aviation insurance rates soften on excess capacity, lower global losses

That said, reinsurers have turned cautious amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and have begun imposing stricter underwriting conditions, including approvals for flight schedules, tighter regulatory compliance, and operational restrictions such as limited ground time and no overnight stays in certain regions.

“Excess capacity remains the key driver behind the softening of aviation reinsurance rates, with reinsurers keen to deploy capital in what continues to be a generally profitable and highly competitive line of business. Relatively benign claims experience in recent periods, barring a few large losses, has further supported more competitive pricing,” said Saurabh Verma, chief business officer, Howden India. He added that improvements in aircraft safety and increased participation from insurers have also contributed to downward pressure on rates.

Within general aviation, including helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, rates are expected to continue softening, although outcomes will vary by insurer and risk profile. However, pricing in hull and liability segments will remain sensitive to geopolitical developments. Prolonged conflicts could trigger hardening, while shorter-term disruptions are unlikely to materially impact rates, Verma said.

Another insurance broker said rates have softened due to three factors: the absence of large global claims (barring the Air India incident), excess capacity, and reduced flying activity in parts of West Asia due to the ongoing conflict.

The aviation insurance market in India is heavily dependent on global reinsurers, as aviation risks require significant capital capacity that domestic insurers are unable to retain on their books. As a result, a large portion of risks is ceded to international reinsurers.

Gautam Boda, vice chairman of J.B. Boda Group, said the aviation reinsurance market in 2026 is stabilising after years of sharp price increases and tight capacity. “The impact of Air India’s recent crash has not yet led to any significant increase in pricing. However, the market remains sensitive, and geopolitical risks could push up premiums for specific covers,” he said.

The conflict in West Asia has also led to several aircraft being grounded, which may result in reinsurers paying partial premium refunds, known as “lay-up returns”, for periods when aircraft remain inactive. This has further intensified competition among reinsurers to retain business.

According to data from the General Insurance Council, aviation premiums declined 7.82 per cent year-on-year to Rs 929.75 crore in the first 11 months of the current financial year. In April–February FY25, premiums had risen 3.96 per cent to Rs 1,008.65 crore, while full-year FY25 premiums grew 4 per cent to Rs 1,097.82 crore.

“The primary driver of the decline in premiums is consolidation among major airlines, which were earlier insured separately but are now part of a single programme. This has resulted in scale benefits and lower overall premiums,” said Sudhir Khare, chief commercial business officer, Tata AIG General Insurance. He added that while helicopter insurance premiums have risen due to recent incidents, rates for fixed-wing aircraft have declined, offsetting overall growth.