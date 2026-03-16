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Delhi-bound Air India plane diverted to Ireland due to technical snag

There were around 300 people onboard the plane which was airborne for nearly six hours before getting diverted to Shannon

Air India

Flight AI102 operating from New York (JFK) to Delhi on March 15 made a precautionary diversion to Shannon. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 1:42 PM IST

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An Air India A350 aircraft from New York to Delhi was diverted to Shannon in Ireland due to a suspected technical snag on Monday morning.

There were around 300 people onboard the plane which was airborne for nearly six hours before getting diverted to Shannon, according to sources.

"Flight AI102 operating from New York (JFK) to Delhi on March 15 made a precautionary diversion to Shannon, Ireland, following a suspected technical issue," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said the aircraft landed safely at Shannon Airport at 0430 hours local time, and all passengers and crew were safe.

 

"The aircraft is currently undergoing detailed technical inspections as per established safety protocols," the spokesperson added.

Information available with flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed the plane was airborne for nearly six hours before getting diverted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 1:42 PM IST

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