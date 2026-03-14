Madurai Airport's international status to boost region's economy: Naidu

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday said that the declaration of the Madurai Airport as Madurai International Airport will transform the region into a major economic hub driven by more trade and tourism.

It would also further boost the air traffic in Madurai, he observed.

"Today, with the blessings of Meenakshi Amman (Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple), the decades-old demand of Madurai has been fulfilled with the renaming of Madurai Airport as Madurai International Airport," he said.

With this development, the city of Madurai would gain greater prominence on global air routes, attracting more airlines and connectivity, he said at an event to rename the Madurai Airport to Madurai International Airport.

"This will further empower Madurai's cultural and spiritual legacy while transforming the region into a major economic hub driven by more trade and tourism," he said in a social media post.

He remarked that the passenger footfall since 2014 at Madurai Airport has more than doubled and the cargo tonnage has tripled.

"International status will further boost the air traffic and to cater to it, a new ATC (Air Traffic Control) Building was also inaugurated," he added.

Earlier in the day, following his arrival, the minister visited the famous Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and offered prayers.