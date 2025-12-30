Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Dense fog disrupts Delhi airport ops; 118 flights cancelled, 130 delayed

An official said 60 arrivals and 58 departures were cancelled while 16 flights were diverted at the airport

In a post on X in the morning, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said all flight operations continue as normal and flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

At least 118 flights were cancelled, 16 flights diverted and 130 services delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday as dense fog disrupted operations.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, handles around 1,300 flights daily.

An official said 60 arrivals and 58 departures were cancelled while 16 flights were diverted at the airport.

Information from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that 130 flights were delayed on Tuesday morning at the airport and the average delay time for departures was around 28 minutes.

CAT III compliance allows pilots to operate flights in low visibility conditions.

Against the backdrop of fog and low visibility conditions, the civil aviation ministry on Tuesday said airlines have been instructed to strictly comply with passenger facilitation norms.

These include "timely flight information, meals for delayed passengers, rebooking or refunds in case of cancellations, no denial of boarding after timely check-in, baggage facilitation and prompt grievance redressal".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

