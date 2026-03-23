Taking steps to address West Asia conflict's impact on flight ops: Govt

The financial implications of the West Asia conflict on the flight operations are evolving and appropriate measures are being taken in consultation with airlines and other stakeholders, the civil aviation ministry said on Monday.

The escalating conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran that started on February 28 has significantly hit operations of airlines in and through the West Asia region.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Rajya Sabha that the situation arising from the closure of the West Asian air corridor and its impact on flight operations was being closely monitored by the ministry.

"The associated financial implications are evolving and appropriate measures are being taken as required by the ministry in consultation with airlines and other stakeholders," he said in a written reply.

According to him, the ministry is in constant coordination with airlines and closely monitoring airfares to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge in airfare during this period.

Aviation regulator DGCA has established a robust mechanism for monitoring high-risk airspace, including issuance of regular advisories, NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen), and real-time risk assessments in coordination with relevant international agencies to ensure safety of operations, he noted.

"As on 17.03.2026, 721 scheduled flights were operated by Indian operators, carrying 1,19,458 passengers. Mumbai and Ahmedabad were among the landing points for these flights," Mohol said.

The minister also said the Indian Mission in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in coordination with the Missions in Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE, has enabled transit of over 3,500 people through Saudi Arabia with the support of Saudi authorities as of March 17.

"The Mission in Doha (Qatar), assistance has been extended through passenger registration, coordination for limited flights and support for accommodation and emergency cases. The Mission in Abu Dhabi, in coordination with local authorities, has assisted affected nationals by securing exemptions from visa overstay fines," he said.