Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Over 250 flights disrupted in Mumbai as rains lead to delays, cancellations

Over 250 flights disrupted in Mumbai as rains lead to delays, cancellations

Heavy rains in Mumbai cause major flight disruptions, including delays, cancellations, and diversions. Over 250 flights were affected, with several diverted to other cities

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Ratnagiri was placed under a red alert, while Palghar, Sindhudurg, Aurangabad, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Jalna, Nanded, and Parbhani remained under orange alert.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai, disrupting over 250 flights with delays and cancellations, while a dozen were diverted to other cities.
 
At least 12 flights were diverted to cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, and Hyderabad, while 90 arrivals were disrupted, resulting in delays, according to data from flight monitoring portal FlightRadar24.
 
Four departures were cancelled, and 188 flights were delayed after torrential rains reduced visibility at the airport.
 
India’s second-busiest airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, handles more than 870 daily flights.
 
Airlines informed passengers of the disruptions and advised them to check the status of their flights.
 

Also Read

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: CR, Harbour lines affected; schools, govt offices shut

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Heavy rainfall continues to lash Mumbai; flights delayed, schools closed

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Amid heavy rains, Mumbai's Vihar lake overflows; 6th to be filled to brim

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains: Red alert issued, schools shut, waterlogging disrupts traffic

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains HIGHLIGHTS: Civic body declares holiday for all schools on August 19

 
“Continuous rainfall in Mumbai is currently affecting air traffic, causing delays in flight operations. Due to air traffic congestion, some flights are currently being held. Rest assured, our teams are working closely with air traffic control and will get you moving as soon as conditions allow,” IndiGo said in a statement on the social media platform X.
 
Mumbai continued to receive heavy rainfall for the fourth consecutive day, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city.
 
The city received upwards of 177 mm of rainfall in six to eight hours on Monday.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas and extremely heavy showers at isolated locations in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad until Tuesday.
 
Ratnagiri was placed under a red alert, while Palghar, Sindhudurg, Aurangabad, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Jalna, Nanded, and Parbhani remained under orange alert.
 
According to the IMD, Mumbai is expected to receive heavy rainfall on August 19, with sustained heavy showers likely to continue on August 20 and 21 under cloudy skies.
 
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all schools in Mumbai on August 19.

More From This Section

Air India, Indian airlines

Air India cancels Zurich-Delhi flight after Boeing 787 engine issue

Air India Express

Air India Express flight aborts first landing at Gwalior, lands safely

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike amid go-around at Mumbai Airport

Air India plane crash

AI171 crash: US attorney seeks probe data, eyes lawsuit against Boeing

Air India

DGCA issues warning letter to Air India, seeks stricter compliance

Topics : Mumbai rains Flight complaints Mumbai airport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon