Home / Industry / Aviation / News / HK Express airfares fall amid rising competition, aircraft issues: CEO

HK Express airfares fall amid rising competition, aircraft issues: CEO

Many airlines, including HK Express and its low-cost rivals, are capitalising on the third runway that opened in November to add more flights

HK Express

Another drag on HK Express has been the grounding of Airbus 320neo planes due to industry-wide issues with their Pratt & Whitney engines, Mao said. | File Image

Reuters Hong Kong
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An accelerating fall in the price of air tickets from recent high levels is the biggest challenge at Cathay Pacific's budget arm HK Express, its CEO said, as competition rises after a third runway opened at Hong Kong's airport. 
Many airlines, including HK Express and its low-cost rivals, are capitalising on the third runway that opened in November to add more flights, CEO Jeanette Mao told reporters on the sidelines of the IATA annual meeting in New Delhi. 
HK Express was the world's fastest-growing airline last year, with flight frequencies up 46 per cent from 2023 according to aviation data firm OAG, and it expects to grow by more than 30 per cent this year, according to Mao. 
 
"But of course such aggressive growth in the supply also added pressure on the yield side," she said. 
HK Express annual yield, a proxy for airfares, fell 23 per cent year-on-year in 2024, mainly due to intense price competition on regional routes pushing airfares down. Yields at Cathay Pacific's full-service airline were down 12 per cent. 

Airfares in Asia are coming down from post-pandemic record highs as the region's airlines continue to restore seat capacity. Asia's air travel recovery has lagged the rest of the world due to China and Hong Kong being slower to return to international flying after COVID-19. 
Last year, capacity between Hong Kong and short-haul destinations surged by almost 40 per cent, so fares from Hong Kong to Southeast and Northeast Asia are under pressure, Mao said. 
Some Asian rivals with lower-cost home bases are using "fifth-freedom" rights, which have been allowed for many years in Hong Kong, to fly routes from the city to destinations outside the foreign airline's home country, directly competing with HK Express routes, Mao said. 
For example, Thai AirAsia in June launched a Bangkok-Hong Kong-Okinawa route. 
Another drag on HK Express has been the grounding of Airbus 320neo planes due to industry-wide issues with their Pratt & Whitney engines, Mao said. 
Half of the 10 A320neos in its fleet are still grounded, she said, adding there was not a definite timeline of when the issue can be resolved. 
The situation is improving but the airline needs more clarity from the engine manufacturer "to regain the confidence for our recovery aircraft reactivation", she said. 
Pratt, owned by RTX, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Topics : Aviation industry Aviation sector Hong Kong Airlines Hong Kong

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

