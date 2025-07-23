Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 12:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Boeing projects global demand for 2.4 million aviation personnel by 2044

Boeing projects global demand for 2.4 million aviation personnel by 2044

The forecast estimates the industry will require 660,000 pilots, 710,000 maintenance technicians, and 1,000,000 cabin crew members by 2044.

Boeing

Boeing emphasised the role of innovative training methods, including AI, virtual reality, and mixed reality technologies, to address pilot and technician shortages. (Photo: Reuters)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:26 AM IST

Global aerospace company Boeing on Tuesday projected global demand for nearly 2.4 million new commercial pilots, technicians, and cabin crew over the next 20 years to meet the growing needs of the expanding commercial aviation sector, according to the company's 2025 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO).

According to a press release by Boeing, the forecast, driven by rising air travel demand and changes in fleet composition, estimates the industry will require 660,000 pilots, 710,000 maintenance technicians, and 1,000,000 cabin crew members by 2044.

"As commercial air traffic demand continues to outpace economic growth and the global fleet expands to meet demand, our industry will keep the fleet flying safely and efficiently by supporting workforce development for carriers worldwide," said Chris Broom, Vice President of Commercial Training Solutions at Boeing Global Services.

 

The finding was released by the aerospace company's annual 20-year forecast at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

Boeing emphasised the role of innovative training methods, including AI, virtual reality, and mixed reality technologies, to address pilot and technician shortages.

Broom also highlighted Boeing's focus on competency-based training to ensure high-quality aviation training.

"The industry is investing in technologies, including mixed reality-- an immersive blend of physical and digital environments that enhances hands-on learning and situational awareness. Boeing is supporting customers with digitally advanced aviation training products and services to meet their needs. The bedrock of our approach remains competency-based training and assessment methodology to ensure high-quality aviation training," he added.

The PTO projects that two-thirds of new personnel will replace those lost to attrition, while one-third will support fleet growth, particularly for single-aisle aeroplanes.

Eurasia, China, and North America will drive over half of the demand, with 550,000, 426,000, and 435,000 new personnel needed, respectively.

South Asia and Southeast Asia are the fastest-growing regions, with staffing demand expected to more than triple, requiring 141,000 and 243,000 new professionals, respectively.

Regionally, the breakdown includes Africa at 74,000, Latin America at 134,000, the Middle East at 234,000, Northeast Asia at 92,000, and Oceania at 41,000, the release stated.

The surge in demand reflects the rapid growth of emerging markets and the need for skilled professionals to maintain and operate an expanding global fleet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Boeing Aviation aerospace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:26 AM IST

