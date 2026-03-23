IndiGo appoints ex-Air India Express MD Aloke Singh as strategy chief

IndiGo approved the appointment of Aloke Singh as chief strategy officer, effective April 6, its parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, said in a BSE filing on Monday. Earlier, Singh served as chief executive officer and managing director of Air India Express.

In the new role, Singh will lead long-term strategic planning and drive enterprise-wide transformation initiatives “focused on accelerating growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and strengthening competitive positioning in a rapidly evolving global aviation landscape.”

Notably, the appointment comes weeks after IndiGo chief executive Pieter Elbers resigned earlier this month following a major operational crisis. The airline faced widespread disruptions in December 2025, when more than 5,000 flights were cancelled. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation imposed a record penalty of ₹22.20 crore, citing inadequate planning.

Meanwhile, the airline said Singh will work closely with the leadership team on cross-functional priorities aimed at improving agility, customer experience, and shareholder value.

IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said, “Aloke brings an exceptional blend of strategic vision and operational depth. His understanding of the aviation ecosystem will be valuable as we build a more agile and resilient organisation and move into the next phase of growth. For now, he will report to me, and once the new chief executive takes charge, he will transition to reporting to the CEO.”

Industry experience and prior roles

Singh has over three decades of experience across strategy, planning, operations, and commercial functions. The company said he has led operational and cultural transformation programmes and managed large-scale expansion initiatives.

At Air India Express, he led operational improvements and expansion. He also held senior roles in strategy at Air India and Oman Air.

Commenting on his appointment, Singh said, “I am pleased to join IndiGo at a significant moment for the airline and for Indian aviation. IndiGo has redefined the domestic and short-haul international market and is now expanding globally. I look forward to working with teams across the organisation to refine strategy, strengthen operations, and expand market presence.”