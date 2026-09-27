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IndiGo flight suffers tail strike during 2nd landing attempt at Bengaluru

IndiGo said in a statement that its aircraft operating its Guwahati-Bengaluru flight experienced "abnormal runway contact" while landing during gusty weather at the Kempegowda International Airport

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"The aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks. It will resume operations after securing necessary clearances," the airline said in the statement | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2026 | 11:01 PM IST

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A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight from Guwahati suffered a tail strike during a second landing attempt at the Bengaluru airport on Sunday, sources said.

IndiGo said in a statement that its aircraft operating its Guwahati-Bengaluru flight experienced "abnormal runway contact" while landing during gusty weather at the Kempegowda International Airport.

All customers and crew are safe and have disembarked safely, the statement said.

The IndiGo A321 aircraft faced a string of tail strikes at different airports in the country in the past as well.

"The aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks. It will resume operations after securing necessary clearances," the airline said in the statement.

It added that all relevant authorities have been informed about the incident.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 11:01 PM IST