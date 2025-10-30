Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DGCA to introduce competency-based training framework for cabin crew

The Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) framework was introduced for pilots in 2022

Shweta Singh, Chief Flight Operations Inspector at the DGCA, told PTI that the regulator is expected to come out with draft norms for the CBTA for the cabin crew in a month.

Aviation watchdog DGCA plans to put in place a competency-based training and assessment framework for cabin crew to help in further improve the training imparted to them, according to a senior official.

The Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) framework was introduced for pilots in 2022.

Shweta Singh, Chief Flight Operations Inspector at the DGCA, told PTI that the regulator is expected to come out with draft norms for the CBTA for the cabin crew in a month.

It will be on a voluntary basis for the airlines.

She said the efforts are to improve the competencies of the cabin crew.

 

"For example, if there is a fire in the cabin... how will they deal with it? How will they communicate? All those kind of performance indicators (will be) embedded in it (CBTA framework) which will help them to train better," Singh said.

She spoke on the sidelines of a conference in the national capital on Thursday.

Participating in a session at the conference, IndiGo's Senior Vice President for Flight Operations Captain Ashim Mittra stressed competency of the crew is more important than just the number of crew.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and domestic airlines have placed huge orders for aircraft. As the carriers expand their fleets, there will be need for more number of pilots and cabin crew.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

