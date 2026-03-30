Noida Airport ready for commercial ops with regulatory nod: Tata Projects

Tata Projects on Monday announced that with all regulatory approvals secured, the Noida International Airport is now fully ready for commercial operations.

The statement underscores the successful completion of the airport's construction phase, led by Tata Projects as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor.

"With regulatory approvals secured, Noida International Airport is now ready for commercial operations, reinforcing Tata Projects' position as a leading EPC company delivering complex, large-scale infrastructure that supports India's growth ambitions," Tata Projects said.

Developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, the airport is strategically located in western Uttar Pradesh and is expected to significantly strengthen aviation capacity in the national capital region while accelerating economic growth, logistics development, tourism, and urban expansion across the region.

The first phase includes Terminal 1, spanning over 1 lakh square metre , designed to handle 12 million passengers annually, supported by advanced digital systems for efficient passenger processing.

The airport also features a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, a modern cargo terminal, an Air Traffic Control tower, and extensive airside and landside infrastructure.

Tata Projects' EPC scope included construction of the terminal building, runway, airside and landside infrastructure, roads, utilities, cargo terminal, ATC tower, and ancillary facilities.