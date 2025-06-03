Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sansera Engineering wins ₹160 crore Airbus deal for airborne ICT modules

Sansera Engineering wins ₹160 crore Airbus deal for airborne ICT modules

Sansera Engineering secures a ₹160 crore contract from Airbus Defence and Space to supply airborne Intensive Care Transport Modules, marking a breakthrough in Indian aerospace

Sansera also supplies critical parts to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, further diversifying its presence across high-tech and precision-driven sectors.

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Sansera Engineering Limited has signed a major long-term agreement with Airbus Defence and Space, valued at ₹160 crore (approximately $18.8 million). The Bengaluru-based precision engineering company will manufacture, supply and support airborne Intensive Care Transport Modules (ICTM) for Airbus’ light and medium transport aircraft programmes.
 
First Airbus ICTM contract awarded to an Indian supplier
The ICTM is a vital medical evacuation system designed for transporting patients, including those in intensive care, during emergencies and health crises. It is a key component in defence and humanitarian missions.
 
This is the first time Airbus has selected an Indian company to supply the ICTM kit, marking a significant milestone in both Sansera’s global expansion and India's growing capabilities in aerospace manufacturing.
   
The agreement covers complete manufacturing, delivery and ongoing support for the ICTM units. Sansera will carry out precision machining and structural assembly.

It also marks the first formal partnership between Airbus and Sansera for such a specialised aerospace project in India.
 
CMD highlights Make in India alignment and global growth 
S Sekhar Vasan, Chairman and Managing Director of Sansera Engineering, said, “I am proud to announce that Sansera has been selected as the Indian supply chain partner for Airbus, a leading global aerospace and defence company. This strategic partnership positions us as their trusted supplier for the Airborne Intensive Care Transport Module for light and medium transport aircraft programmes, marking a significant milestone in our journey as a precision manufacturing leader.”
 
“This achievement reflects decades of excellence in innovation, automation and quality that have established Sansera as a trusted name in the global aerospace supply chain and defence industry. It also strengthens the Hon’ble Prime Minister's Make in India initiative by establishing advanced aerospace manufacturing capabilities in India and supports the country’s journey towards self-reliance in critical defence and aerospace technologies,” he added.
 
Sansera’s broader manufacturing capabilities 
In addition to aerospace and defence, Sansera Engineering is a key player in the automotive sector. The company manufactures essential components for engines, transmissions, braking systems, suspension and chassis across two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.
 
Sansera also supplies critical parts to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, further diversifying its presence across high-tech and precision-driven sectors.

Topics : Sansera Engineering Airbus aerospace

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

