FedEx to invest ₹2,500 cr in automated cargo hub at Navi Mumbai airport

FedEx has committed a long-term investment of ₹2,500 crore to develop a fully automated air cargo hub at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

The investment will support a proposed 300,000 square feet facility designed as a regional consolidation and redistribution hub and developed in partnership with Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL).

The facility will serve as a regional hub connecting India to Southeast Asia, West Asia, Europe and the United States. The hub will leverage NMIA’s multimodal infrastructure to strengthen western India’s international trade corridor.

Speaking at the ground-breaking (Bhoomipujan) ceremony of the hub, Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra, said, “We are very happy to have FedEx in Mumbai, because in today’s world, we see a lot of things happening in the field of trade. We are seeing old barriers going, new barriers coming, and recalibration of supply chains. In such turbulent times, when FedEx decides to invest in Mumbai, it really shows the power of India, how India and Maharashtra matter when it comes to trade.”

FedEx and NMIA broke ground on the hub here on Wednesday. Once operational, the hub is expected to create over 6,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across logistics, warehousing, transportation and allied services.

Jeet Adani, director, AAHL, said, “This facility will serve as a high-tech gateway for both domestic and international shipments, strengthening India’s trade ecosystem, accelerating goods movement and connecting our exporters and businesses more directly to markets across South Asia, Europe and the United States.”

NMIA’s cargo infrastructure is planned to commence with an initial handling capacity of approximately 0.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) annually, scaling in phases to around 3.25 MMT in its final development stage. This calibrated capacity expansion supports the airport’s long-term strategy of positioning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as one of India’s most advanced air freight and logistics gateways.

Equipped with advanced automated sorting systems, dimensional scanning, high-speed screening technology and dedicated aircraft parking bays, the hub will enable simultaneous processing of inbound and outbound shipments and enhance routing flexibility and transit time predictability, particularly for high-value and time-sensitive sectors such as electronics, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals and perishables.

The improved reliability is also expected to strengthen export-import capabilities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) while contributing to lower logistics costs and faster turnaround times.

Raj Subramaniam, chief executive officer and president of FedEx, stated that the company’s investment plan demonstrates its confidence in India’s growth trajectory and its commitment to building the capabilities to support it.

“The past five years have been one of the most significant periods of transformation for the world, for India and for the logistics industry. India has witnessed historic growth as supply chain diversification and resilience became the boardroom conversations. We do not see this as a temporary trend, but a long-term shift as the world re-globalises, which is why our investments here are also focused on the long term,” Subramaniam added.

FedEx — Federal Express Corporation — is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. The firm uses a global air-and-ground network for time-sensitive shipments.

Fadnavis added that when companies like FedEx come in with new technologies, including the use of artificial intelligence, it helps in lowering logistics costs, which is the ultimate aim of the country.