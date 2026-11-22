Passenger complaints against airlines have increased sharply, rising from 11,297 in 2019 to 41,517 in 2025, before declining to 37,725 as of September 2026. Flight-related issues, baggage handling and refunds account for the largest share of complaints, while airfare-related grievances make up the smallest share.

The share of air navigation expenditure in the Airports Authority of India’s total revenue rose from 26 per cent in FY19 to 34 per cent in FY22, before declining to 22 per cent in FY25. Air navigation systems affect airfares through navigation charges and flight efficiency. Higher fees, congestion and delays raise fuel, crew and turnaround costs, while modern systems improve routing, reduce delays and cut fuel consumption.

User development fee expenditure increased from 13 per cent to 14 per cent and later to 19 per cent. Air traffic flow management measures, which help keep airline operations running smoothly, ranged from 64 to 757 between 2019 and 2025.