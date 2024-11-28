Business Standard
Home / Industry / Banking / Bank-backed insurers' shares tumble on reports of bancassurance limit

Bank-backed insurers' shares tumble on reports of bancassurance limit

HDFC Life and SBI Life deny any such communication from the insurance regulator

Insurance

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of bank-backed private life insurance companies tumbled on Thursday after reports suggested that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) is likely to limit the parent bank’s share in insurance companies’ total bancassurance business to 50 per cent.
 
State Bank of India-backed SBI Life Insurance saw its share price decline by 5.10 per cent, while HDFC Bank-backed HDFC Life Insurance dropped by 3.36 per cent. Similarly, Max Financial-backed Max Life Insurance saw its shares fall by 4.02 per cent. However, ICICI Bank-backed ICICI Prudential Life Insurance was the outlier, as its share price increased by 1.62 per cent.
   
Following the report, top private-sector insurers—HDFC Life and SBI Life Insurance—denied being aware of such regulatory discussions.
 
In an exchange notification, SBI Life Insurance said, “…as part of our regular interactions and consultations with Irdai, we have not been made aware of any such regulatory discussions around the level of insurance business being channelled through bancassurance arrangements.”
 
HDFC Life, in a similar exchange notification, said the “report is speculative.”
 
“The news flash is based on rumours and speculation, and we would like to categorically state that the information mentioned is inaccurate. As an organization, we believe that regulatory changes of such significance are typically preceded by detailed industry consultations,” the company clarified to the exchanges.
 
According to a CNBC TV18 report, Irdai is concerned about the concentration of insurers' business dependent on bancassurance and is expected to have asked them to cap business generated through banks to 50 per cent. Irdai is monitoring the share of parent banks in the bancassurance business and could consider giving insurers a glide path to reduce their dependency on parent banks, the report said.

More From This Section

The Indian Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry has shown strong resilience amid global headwinds and achieved impressive growth. Credit growth has remained robust, and non-performing assets (NPAs) have reduced to multi-year low

Cooperative banks expected to be digitised by March 2025: Nabard chairman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FinMin issues advisory to banks to promote transparency in transfer policy

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

PSBs to launch new products in 3-4 months to ramp up credit growth

PremiumPublic sector banks (PSBs) have proposed the Finance Ministry their plan to raise Rs 54,800 crore through Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) and Tier-2 bonds in the current financial year (FY25), 37 per cent more than the Rs 39,880 crore raised in FY24, accord

Public sector banks prepare to open AT-1, Tier-2 bond floodgates

adani

Adani US Indictment: Banks' risk management units begin stock-taking

 
Bancassurance is a partnership between banks and insurance companies to sell insurance products through bank branches.
 
Previously, the Finance Minister and the Irdai Chairman have expressed concerns over mis-selling or forced selling of insurance products and asked banks to focus on their core banking. In October 2023, Irdai formed a task force to review the existing bancassurance framework and improve its efficiency amid complaints of mis-selling or forced selling of policies.
 
In H1FY25, SBI Life derived 60 per cent of its business from the bancassurance channel, ICICI Prudential got 29 per cent, while LIC received 4 per cent. Max Life received 52 per cent, and HDFC Life received 65 per cent of its business from bancassurance.
 

Also Read

Alok Rungta, Future Generali India Life Insurance; Sharad Mathur, Universal Sompo General Insurance; Sumit Bohra, GlobeSecure Insurance Brokers; Mayank Bathwal, Aditya Birla Health Insurance

Insurance Amendment Act to boost growth, promote inclusion: Insurance CEOs

(From left) Anuj Tyagi, MD & CEO of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company; Anup Rau, MD & CEO of Future Generali India Insurance; Animesh Das, MD & CEO of ACKO General Insurance

Insurance in India has made significant strides: General insurance CEOs

(From left) Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO of HDFC Life Insurance, Anup Bagchi, MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD of Kotak Life Insurance

Regulator nudging us to up our game on cybersecurity: Life insurance CEOs

Debasish Panda, chairman, Irdai

Bima Sugam is a game-changer, says Irdai chairman Debasish Panda

The customer-centric revision in surrender value norms will strengthen the bottom line of life insurers and boost penetration in the country, industry officials said. The revised surrender value norms came into effect from October 1, 2024.

Revised surrender value norms widen scope for life insurers, help customers

Topics : Insurance Banks Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon