Bank-backed insurers' shares tumble on reports of bancassurance limit

Shares of bank-backed private life insurance companies tumbled on Thursday after reports suggested that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) is likely to limit the parent bank’s share in insurance companies’ total bancassurance business to 50 per cent.
State Bank of India-backed SBI Life Insurance saw its share price decline by 5.10 per cent, while HDFC Bank-backed HDFC Life Insurance dropped by 3.36 per cent. Similarly, Max Financial-backed Max Life Insurance saw its shares fall by 4.02 per cent. However, ICICI Bank-backed ICICI Prudential Life Insurance was the outlier, as its share price increased by 1.62 per cent.
Following the report, top private-sector insurers—HDFC Life and SBI Life Insurance—denied being aware of such regulatory discussions.
In an exchange notification, SBI Life Insurance said, “…as part of our regular interactions and consultations with Irdai, we have not been made aware of any such regulatory discussions around the level of insurance business being channelled through bancassurance arrangements.”
HDFC Life, in a similar exchange notification, said the “report is speculative.”
“The news flash is based on rumours and speculation, and we would like to categorically state that the information mentioned is inaccurate. As an organization, we believe that regulatory changes of such significance are typically preceded by detailed industry consultations,” the company clarified to the exchanges.
According to a CNBC TV18 report, Irdai is concerned about the concentration of insurers' business dependent on bancassurance and is expected to have asked them to cap business generated through banks to 50 per cent. Irdai is monitoring the share of parent banks in the bancassurance business and could consider giving insurers a glide path to reduce their dependency on parent banks, the report said.
Bancassurance is a partnership between banks and insurance companies to sell insurance products through bank branches.
Previously, the Finance Minister and the Irdai Chairman have expressed concerns over mis-selling or forced selling of insurance products and asked banks to focus on their core banking. In October 2023, Irdai formed a task force to review the existing bancassurance framework and improve its efficiency amid complaints of mis-selling or forced selling of policies.
In H1FY25, SBI Life derived 60 per cent of its business from the bancassurance channel, ICICI Prudential got 29 per cent, while LIC received 4 per cent. Max Life received 52 per cent, and HDFC Life received 65 per cent of its business from bancassurance.