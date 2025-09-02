Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Limited room to buy bonds issued by states: India's biggest banks to RBI

Limited room to buy bonds issued by states: India's biggest banks to RBI

Banks' reduced buying of state bonds could strain India's state governments, which have completed only about 26% of their planned borrowing this fiscal year

rbi, reserve bank of india

The lack of demand was evident in last week’s state bond auction, where some issuances failed to attract sufficient investor bids | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Pratigya Vajpayee
 
Some of India’s biggest banks have told the central bank that they are running out of room to buy bonds issued by states, people familiar with the matter said. 
The lenders recently approached the Reserve Bank of India, warning that the share of state bonds in their investment portfolios has risen sharply and is nearing internal limits, according to people familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified as the discussions are private.
 
Banks’ warning to the RBI may signal pressure for action to stem the bond selloff. Any pullback in buying by banks — the main investors in Indian state bonds — could tighten funding access and limit capital-raising options, especially as states have raised only a small portion of their planned borrowings this year.  
 

Also Read

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

India's current account deficit narrowed to 0.2% of GDP in Q1 FY26

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

₹2000 notes worth ₹5,956 crore remain in circulation in 2025: RBI

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

At $2.4 billion, India's current account back in deficit in June quarter

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI likely to meet bond market this week to discuss H2FY26 borrowing

government bond, bond market

Monetary transmission of a different kind: Road map for borrowing successpremium

 
The central bank did not reply to an email seeking comment on the matter.   
 
While there’s no regulatory cap on state bond purchases, Indian banks follow internal prudential limits as a risk measure. For state-run banks, this typically ranges between 45–55 per cent of investments, and for private banks, 15–20 per cent, the people said. 
 
Given banks’ role in the state bond market, a potential slowdown in their purchases spells trouble for India’s state governments, which have completed just over 26 per cent of their estimated borrowing for the current fiscal year.
 
There’s little the central bank can do to ease state bond investment limits, as these are set by the boards of individual banks, the people said.
 
Bloomberg News reported last week India’s banks have approached the RBI to ask for actions to stem a government bond selloff.
 
The lack of demand was evident in last week’s state bond auction, where some issuances failed to attract sufficient investor bids. Indian states raised ₹28,890 crore ($3.3 billion), less than the planned ₹34,150 crore.
 
Weak appetite has spilled over to central government bonds, with the yields on the benchmark 10-year bond rising by 19 basis points in August, the sharpest monthly jump since September 2022.
 
Adding to the pressure are concerns that the federal government may ramp up borrowing to offset revenue losses from recent consumption tax cuts.
 

More From This Section

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Account Aggregator ecosystem driving credit access, says Finance ministry

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI transactions up 3% in August to 20 bn as festive demand lifts usage

Bitcoin, Crypto

India to implement OECD's crypto reporting framework from April 2027premium

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee hits fresh intraday low of 88.33 on tariff fears, ends flat at 88.20

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

Bajaj Markets crosses $3 bn in disbursals, targets $1 bn more in FY26

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI RBI Policy Bonds Indian Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon