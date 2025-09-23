Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 11:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI pushes for return of unclaimed bank deposits over next 3 months

Balances in savings or current accounts that have not been operated for 10 years, or term deposits not claimed within 10 years from the date of maturity, are classified as 'unclaimed deposits'

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
The Unclaimed Deposits — Gateway to Access (Udgam) information portal, developed by the RBI, allows registered users to search unclaimed deposits/accounts across multiple banks in one centralised location.

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked all banks to beef up settlements of unclaimed funds — deposits, dividends, interest warrants, pensions, etc — over the next three months (October to December) to reduce such funds in the banking system. 
Balances in savings or current accounts that have not been operated for 10 years, or term deposits not claimed within 10 years from the date of maturity, are classified as ‘unclaimed deposits’. These amounts are transferred by banks to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund maintained by the RBI. Depositors, however, are still entitled to claim the deposits at
