Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 09:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Banking system safe, IndusInd crisis an episode & not failure: RBI Guv

Banking system safe, IndusInd crisis an episode & not failure: RBI Guv

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday said that the cases of failure of cooperative banks in the last 7-8 years are very small compared to the overall size

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said RBI's multi-layered regulatory framework ensures that the financial system remains stable and responsive. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asserting that the Indian banking system is safe, secure and robust, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday said crises in some banks and a housing finance company are 'episodes' and not 'total failure'.

He was responding to a question about whether there were larger systemic concerns around the accounting lapses at IndusInd Bank and the failure of the Mumbai-based New India Cooperative Bank and Aviom India Housing Finance Pvt Ltd.

Without getting into specifics of any individual cases, Malhotra said, "St system level...we are very very safe, secure and robust and the system is resilient."  In this large system with number of players with almost 10,000 NBFCs and around 1,500 cooperative banks and cases of failure of cooperative banks in the last 7-8 years are very small compared to the overall size, he said.

 

"So these things will happen. Our effort is to minimise the impact and minimise them...I would not call them total failure, these are episodes," he said.

Malhotra underlined that the RBI's multi-layered regulatory framework that includes routine inspections, compliance audits, and internal monitoring mechanisms ensure that the financial system remains stable and responsive.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI expands scope of colending arrangements to all regulated entities

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Financials of urban co-operative banks' have been good: RBI Governor

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The pilots for MuleHunter.AI have been successful, says Swaminathan

PremiumSanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI eyes faster transmission; bankers say immediate rate cut difficult

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI issues draft revised norms for non-fund based credit facilities

Speaking on the issue, Deputy Governor Swaminathan Janakiraman said RBI will deal appropriately with those accountable if it finds there were lapses.

"We never waste a good crisis, and there will be learnings," Swaminathan said, adding, "It is our intention to minimize and ensure that the customers remain protected even if accidents play out."  In each of these crises, RBI has taken adequate steps to ensure that customer inconvenience is minimized and customer money is protected to the extent possible, he added.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on March 10 had disclosed certain discrepancies identified by the lender in its account balances relating to its derivatives portfolio.

As per an estimate, Rs 2,100 crore discrepancy in accounting may impact 2.35 per cent of the bank's net worth.

More From This Section

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI issues draft rules for gold loans to standardise norms across lenders

Premiumbank customers, banking, bank branch, bank services, banks

Five-day banking week proposal unlikely to be implemented in FY26

regional rural banks, RRB

Govt announces 'One State, One RRB' implementation from May 1, 2025

PremiumYes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Internal restructuring to ensure seamless solutions, says Yes Bank

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FinMin to implement 'one state, one RRB' soon to improve efficiency

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Sanjay Malhotra IndusInd Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEGT vs RR Live Score UpdateLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon