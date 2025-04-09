Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 08:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Financials of urban co-operative banks' have been good: RBI Governor

Financials of urban co-operative banks' have been good: RBI Governor

Malhotra also said that at the system level, co-operative banks, NBFCs, and banks are all safe, secure, and robust

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday said that the financials of the banking sector, including those of urban co-operative banks, are strong and, in the case of some episodes, the central bank will take due action.
 
During the post-MPC press meet, Malhotra said, “Our banking sector’s financials are good, including that of urban co-operative banks. The CRAR [capital to risk-weighted assets ratio] is more than 15 per cent. They play an important role, and if a sector has been growing 8–9 per cent in the last 20 years, then as a sector it shows strength. There will be some episodes—be it banks, NBFCs or UCBs—and RBI will take whatever action is necessary.”
 
 
Earlier in February, the RBI had imposed restrictions on the New India Co-operative Bank and a case was registered by the Mumbai police against the lender’s former general manager for allegedly siphoning off Rs 122 crore.
 
Malhotra also said that at the system level, co-operative banks, NBFCs, and banks are all safe, secure, and robust. The system is also resilient. “Let’s keep in mind it's a very large system, there are a large number of players. There are about 10,000 NBFCs, there are about 1,500 co-operative banks... In the last 8–9 years, some 70 co-operative banks out of 1,500—so it's very small. These things will happen. Our effort is to minimise the impact. We have to ensure through various means that these events happen less frequently, and for that we have various tools—regulations, supervision.”

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The pilots for MuleHunter.AI have been successful, says Swaminathan

Premiumbond markets, bonds, bond market

Bond yields drop to 3-yr low following RBI's dovish monetary policy stance

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI evaluating liquidity framework to determine overnight anchor rate

PremiumSanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI eyes faster transmission; bankers say immediate rate cut difficult

banks

PSBs share in loans rises sharply in FY25: Monetary Policy Report

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Co-operative Bank Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEGT vs RR Live Score UpdateLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon