Banks to stay cautious on MFI lending despite credit guarantee scheme

Bankers said lending decisions would continue to depend on factors such as credit ratings, with a preference for higher-rated entities, along with asset quality, profitability and capital adequacy.

The aim of the credit guarantee scheme is to improve liquidity access for microfinance players — both NBFC-MFIs and other NBFCs that play a key role in last-mile credit delivery.

Banks are one of the key sources of funding for MFIs, and they have turned cautious following stress in the sector.

The scheme provides differentiated guarantee coverage, with 80 per cent of the default amount covered for small MFIs, 75 per cent for medium entities, and 70 per cent for large NBFC-MFIs and MFIs. A guarantee fee of 0.50 per cent per annum is charged, calculated on the sanctioned amount in the first year and on the outstanding amount thereafter.

The scheme is valid till June 2026 or till the corpus is exhausted.

The interest rate on loans extended by member lending institutions (MLIs) to NBFC-MFIs or MFIs is capped at the external benchmark lending rate (EBLR) or marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) plus 2 per cent per annum. Additionally, when these lenders on-lend to small borrowers, they are required to keep interest rates at least 1 per cent lower than their average lending rate over the previous six months.

“While the MFI sector is seeing gradual stabilisation of asset quality trends and improving business momentum, the smaller NBFC-MFIs/MFIs are still struggling on the liquidity/liability front,” Equirus Securities said in a report. The report said while the well-capitalised/stronger promoter-backed MFIs were expected to gain market share, smaller/mid-sized NBFC-MFIs are expected to benefit on the liquidity front from this new scheme.

Bankers indicated that exposure to MFIs will remain tightly calibrated, with internal risk frameworks continuing to guide incremental disbursements. They said that although the sector is seeing early signs of improvement in collection efficiency, slippages in certain geographies remain elevated, leading them to stay selective in lending.

“The guarantee provides an added layer of comfort, but it cannot replace strict underwriting and credit appraisal standards. We will continue to lend based on the strength of balance sheets, governance standards and repayment behaviour,” a senior banker at a public sector bank said. “Ratings of MFI players will continue to play a key role in determining lending decisions,” he added.

Banks are likely to favour larger, well-rated MFIs with strong promoter backing, while limiting exposure to smaller entities with weaker financial metrics.

A senior official at another large public sector bank said broad policy guidelines would be put in place to decide the extent of lending to NBFC-MFI players. “Lending rates can only be up to 2 per cent above the base rate or MCLR. As a bank, this will restrict us to lending to strong and better-rated NBFC-MFIs,” he said.