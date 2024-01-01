RBI asks banks not to classify zero balance account as inoperative

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks not to classify zero balance accounts, which are opened for the beneficiaries of government schemes like direct benefit transfer, even if there is no activity in the account for two years.

The regulator said the Central and State governments have been expressing difficulty in crediting cheques/Direct Benefit Transfer/ Electronic Benefit Transfer/ scholarship amounts in these accounts as they are also classified as inoperative due to non-operation for two years.

“The banks shall, based on the purpose of opening the account, segregate the aforementioned accounts in their CBS, so that the stipulation of ‘inoperative’ account is not applicable to these accounts due to their non-operation for a period of more than two years,” RBI said on Monday.

An account which has not been operated for two years is classified as inoperative accounts. RBI said that customers have to submit KYC documents afresh for reactivating the account.

Deposits maintained in any account, which have not been operated upon for ten years or more, or any amount remaining unclaimed for ten years or more, are required to be transferred by banks to the ‘Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme’, which is maintained by RBI.

For the purpose of classifying an account as ‘inoperative’, only customer-induced transactions and not bank-induced transactions should be considered, RBI said.

“There may be instances where the customer has given a mandate like Standing Instructions (SI)/ auto-renewal instructions and there are no other operations in the Savings /Current account or the Term Deposit. These transactions shall also be treated as customer-induced transactions,” RBI said. Customer-induced transactions can be either financial or non-financial and also KYC updating done in face-to-face physical mode or through digital channels.

Following a review of norms governing inoperative accounts in consultation with stakeholders, RBI rationalised the instructions, which the regulator said is expected to reduce the quantum of unclaimed deposits in the banking system and return such deposits to their rightful owners/claimants.

The revised instructions will come into effect from April 1, 2024.

Banks have been asked to undertake at least an annual review in respect of accounts, where there are no customer-induced transactions for more than a year.

“In cases where there is no explicit mandate to renew the term deposit, the banks should review such accounts if the customers have not withdrawn the proceeds after maturity or transferred these to their savings/current account in order to prevent such deposits from becoming unclaimed,” RBI said.

RBI said that the banks should inform the account/deposit holders in writing through letters or email or SMS (if the email and mobile number are registered with the bank) that there has been no operation in their accounts/deposits in the last one year, as the case may be.

“The alert messages shall invariably mention that the account would become ‘inoperative’ if no operations are carried out during the next one year and, the account holder would be required to submit KYC documents afresh for reactivating the account in such a case,” RBI said in the revised instructions.

The norms are applicable to all Commercial Banks (including RRBs) and all Cooperative Banks.