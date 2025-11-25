Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 08:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Citi India nears $1 billion in asset-backed securities amid rising demand

Citi India nears $1 billion in asset-backed securities amid rising demand

India's relatively small securitization market has been heating up, led by a surge in originations by non-bank lenders and growing appetite for bundled debt from banks and mutual funds

Citi Bank

Rating company Icra Ltd. estimates overall volumes grew by around 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.25 trillion ($14.1 billion) in the first half of fiscal 2026 | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Saikat Das and Anirban Nag
 
Citigroup Inc.’s India unit has more than doubled its asset-backed securities book to nearly $1 billion in the last two years, ahead of schedule for a goal it set for itself in February.
 
The bank will buy pools of loans primarily in the form of asset-backed securities, known locally as pass through certificates. One of the dominant buyers of securitized debt in India, Citi has sought to grow its book in an effort to boost liquidity and entice more investors to the market.
 
“This is an all-time high for Citi India and is expected to grow further in 2026” said K Balasubramanian, chief executive officer and banking head for the country, speaking in an interview. 
   
India’s relatively small securitization market has been heating up, led by a surge in originations by non-bank lenders and growing appetite for bundled debt from banks and mutual funds. Such deals, according to the CEO, are happening across sectors such as consumer loans, mortgages, and on credit given to small and medium enterprises.

Also Read

Vis Raghavan

Citi's Wall Street rebound turns Vis Raghavan into CEO contender

Citi

Citigroup shifts 1,000 tech jobs to India amid China cuts, H-1B fee hike

Piyush Gupta, DBS Group outgoing CEO

Piyush Gupta appointed alternate member of Singapore presidential council

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

Citigroup, GS, others buy 15.67% stake in Medi Assist Health for ₹578 cr

Citi

Citigroup profit beats analyst estimates, shares rise on buyback plans

 
Rating company Icra Ltd. estimates overall volumes grew by around 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.25 trillion ($14.1 billion) in the first half of fiscal 2026.
 
While securitization deals are common in developed economies, India’s market is still nascent. Balasubramanian expects the market to initially develop at the higher end of the credit spectrum but will gradually move lower. Citi will prefer deals with companies seeking a range of products through a relationship bank, he said.
 
However, there are challenges to securitization deals, which are considered off-balance sheet funding. Investors mostly prefer asset-backed securities at fixed interest rates and quick changes in interest rates could pull their market value down. Rising interest cycle makes existing securities less attractive. 
 
Moreover, if borrowers of consumer loans start defaulting, the credit quality of loan portfolios could suffer.  
 
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group companies raised $2.4 billion through asset-backed securities in September. A year ago, HDFC Bank Ltd sought to offload about $1 billion of loans through pass through certificates. And in April, the Reserve Bank of India introduced regulatory tweaks to enable the securitization of soured debt.

More From This Section

RBL Bank

RBL Bank, Emirates NBD leaderships chart out post-investment road mappremium

HDFC Bank

GST boost fuelling growth; private capex showing spark: HDFC Bank

Bank holiday on November 25, 2025

Bank holiday update: Will banks be shut for Shaheedi Diwas on Nov 25?

Axis Bank

Axis Bank to raise upto ₹5,000 crore via debt on private placement basis

Microfinance

Microfinance sector sees 16.5% annual decline in Sep gross loan portfoliopremium

Topics : Citigroup Citigroup CEO Citi Bank securitisation market Securitisation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon