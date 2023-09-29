close
Customers can now choose from multiple card networks from October 1

As per the notification, the card issuers must issue cards across more than one network and give their customers the option to choose from them

Credit card

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
Banks will provide customers the option to choose from multiple card networks like Visa, MasterCard and Rupay for their debit, credit and prepaid cards from 1 October 2023.

On 5 July, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had released a draft circular for changing the existing arrangements between card networks and banks and non-bank entities who are authorised to issue cards.

As per the notification, the card issuers must issue cards across more than one network and give their customers the option to choose from them. The customers have the choice to exercise the option at the time of issuance or at any other subsequent time. These directives were stated to be effective from 1 October 2023.

RBI also said that the card issuers should not enter into any arrangement or agreement with card networks that restrain them from availing the services of other card networks, thereby barring banks from entering into exclusive contracts with networks.

Sanjeev Moghe, president & head - cards and payments, Axis Bank, said the private sector lender is already live on Visa, MasterCard, and Rupay since the first quarter of the current financial year. He said the impact on the bank from a revenue perspective due to the RBI norms would be minimal, if any.

According to analysts, banks will have to invest in partnerships and technology to make the options available to customers, which will aid in developing new systems and upgrading the existing infrastructure.

"The credit card network portability mandate will require banks to make changes to their business models. For example, you may have a bank offering cards with just one payment network. Now it has to offer cards with a minimum of two networks," said Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer, Bankbazaar.

"Most large banks are already prepared with the technology to support these guidelines and are already issuing cards across two or more networks. Others will have to invest in partnerships and technology to make portability happen. This could include developing new systems and processes, as well as upgrading their existing infrastructure and training their staff," Shetty said.
 
Some senior banking officials said they have sought clarification from the regulator if this is also applicable for co-branded cards. These banks are yet to hear from the regulator on this issue.

While most banks offer all the networks to their customers, for co-branded cards, only one particular network is offered.

The RBI circular made it applicable both on existing and fresh agreements between the card issuers and network service providers.

Analysts said the step to be beneficial for customers as it will give them more control over their financial decisions and make it more competitive for the digital network service providers.

"In order to remain competitive, DNSPs [Digital Network Service Providers] may need to change their rewards programmes to offer better rewards to customers who switch networks. The mandate could create new business opportunities for DNSPs. However, it is likely to lead to some changes in the way that these partnerships operate," Shetty added.

Debit card Credit Card RBI Mastercard RuPay

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

