FinMin sets up high-level panel to review banking sector, suggest reforms

The finance ministry on Friday constituted the much-awaited high-level committee to review India’s banking sector, asking it to recommend structural, regulatory and legislative reforms to make banks globally competitive and better equipped to meet the financing needs of a developed economy.

The six-member High Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat, initially announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2026-27, will be chaired by former Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N Patel. Its members include Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu, former Indian Bank managing director and chief executive officer Padmaja Chunduru, and former RBI deputy governor N S Vishwanathan.

The joint secretary (banking) in the Department of Financial Services will be the member secretary. The committee will have six months, until April 2027, to complete its work, according to a finance ministry statement.

While the terms of reference of the committee do not explicitly seek recommendations for banking consolidation, Principal Secretary 2 to the Prime Minister Shaktikanta Das, at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday, said India must build banks and financial institutions with the scale, resilience and international presence to compete with the world’s leading lenders, signalling the need for further consolidation among public sector banks (PSBs).

A crucial mandate of the panel includes a review of the priority sector lending (PSL) framework and the Lead Bank Scheme. The panel will assess their relevance, effectiveness and coordination in delivering inclusive and balanced credit, with greater emphasis on data-driven lending and evolving economic priorities.

In May, the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister called for a review of the framework, arguing that it should prioritise social equity by directing credit towards small and marginal farmers, micro enterprises and weaker sections, rather than retaining broad sectoral classifications that have expanded over time.

Another key focus will be to assess the capital requirements of banks, development financial institutions (DFIs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and recommend funding sources and mechanisms to support credit growth.

Sachin Sachdeva, vice-president and sector head, financial sector ratings, at Icra, said the review of long-term capital requirements and funding mechanisms would be particularly important in enabling banks and financial institutions to sustain strong credit growth. “Adequate capital, competitive funding and an enabling regulatory framework, underpinned by appropriate prudential safeguards, will be critical to support India’s rising investment requirements," he added.

The committee will also examine differences in the cost of capital for businesses and suggest policy measures to boost private investment and support sustainable economic growth.

The panel will review existing regulatory and legal frameworks governing commercial banks, regional rural banks and cooperative banks, with a view to improving efficiency and making banking easier to access and operate.

The panel will also assess current banking practices and prudential norms against global best practices and recommend a roadmap for building globally competitive Indian banks.

The exercise comes as India seeks to expand the scale and reach of its banking system while meeting the financing requirements of a growing economy. The ability of banks to mobilise capital, manage risks and extend credit efficiently will be critical to funding investment and supporting the government's ambition of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The committee will also prepare a roadmap for artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation in banking institutions, alongside safeguards against cyber risks. It will also recommend measures for talent acquisition and capacity building to prepare the banking workforce for technological change.

The terms of reference also allow the government to refer additional matters to the committee.

Kuntal Sur, partner and leader, financial risk and regulation, PwC India, said that as the banking sector expands, the review would be critical to addressing next-generation credit requirements, strengthening risk management, developing innovative financial products and accelerating digital transformation. “The resulting structural reforms are expected to not only strengthen capital efficiency but also create an inclusive financial ecosystem capable of powering India’s long-term macroeconomic ambitions,” Sur added.

Industry expectations from the committee were that it could use the opportunity to revisit several long-standing structural and regulatory issues in the banking sector. These include the debate over allowing companies to enter banking, the existing 26 per cent cap on voting rights for large shareholders, and the need to streamline the approval process for foreign direct investment (FDI) in banks.

The expectation was also that the committee would examine ways to attract greater domestic and foreign capital into the banking system to support the creation of larger lenders with the capacity to finance India’s growing economy. This could include reconsidering the restrictions on voting rights for large shareholders and exploring the possibility of allowing large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to convert into banks, subject to appropriate regulatory safeguards.

The banking sector has witnessed a series of large foreign investments in recent years, including Fairfax Financial Holdings' proposed acquisition of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank for ₹52,878 crore ($5.56 billion), Emirates NBD's acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in RBL Bank for around ₹26,016 crore ($2.75 billion), and Japan's SMBC acquiring a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank for approximately ₹13,483 crore ($1.6 billion).

Currently, India's banking sector comprises 12 public sector banks, 21 private sector banks, 11 small finance banks and five payments banks.

Since the turn of the millennium, the RBI has issued only four universal banking licences — to Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, Bandhan Bank and IDFC Bank (which later became IDFC First Bank) — even as private sector lenders have steadily expanded their footprint and reduced the dominance of state-owned banks. Last year, the banking regulator approved AU Small Finance Bank’s application to convert into a universal bank.