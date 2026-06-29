HDFC Bank clears governance hurdle for chief executive officer renewal

“With the legal review concluding favourably and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) having previously identified no material concerns, we believe the path is now considerably clearer for MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, whose current term expires on October 26, to secure a further three-year extension,” said Macquarie Research in a note. It added that the completion of the review should allow the board to turn its attention to other important governance matters.

Jagdishan was first appointed as MD and CEO in October 2022, taking over from Aditya Puri, for a three-year term. In 2023, his term was extended for another three years.

“In our view, achieving clarity and stability across the bank’s senior leadership ranks serves as a positive catalyst, allowing management to redirect focus from navigating governance-related distractions towards driving business momentum and restoring a full business-as-usual operating cadence,” the note said. It added that the review’s conclusions serve as an endorsement of HDFC Bank’s governance architecture.

Shares of the lender were largely flat on Monday, closing 0.37 per cent higher at ₹799 on the BSE.

Another brokerage, Jefferies, earlier said the legal review was a relief for investors and could pave the way for the bank to appoint a new chairman and renew Jagdishan’s term as CEO.

“Clarity on this matter lays the path for CEO renewal and acts as a rerating catalyst. We believe that clarity on this matter will allay investors’ concerns,” Jefferies said. HDFC Bank has underperformed its peers since Chakraborty’s resignation on March 18, with the stock declining 6 per cent while the Nifty Bank index has gained 5 per cent.