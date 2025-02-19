Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / HSBC India's profit before tax rises 10 per cent to $1.68 billion

HSBC India's profit before tax rises 10 per cent to $1.68 billion

HSBC India ranks just behind the UK and Hong Kong in terms of profit, as mainland China and Canada saw elevated profits due to one-time gains and profits from associates

HSBC

(Photo: Reuters)

Subrata Panda
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HSBC India has reported a profit before tax of $1.68 billion in 2024, up almost 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from $1.51 billion last year, led by gains in the wealth and personal banking segment, commercial banking, and global banking and markets.
 
Profits from the wealth and personal banking segment amounted to $96 million, while profits from global banking and markets were $875 million. Profits from commercial banking stood at $448 million, and profits from the corporate centre totalled $269 million.
 
HSBC India ranks just behind the UK and Hong Kong in terms of profit, as mainland China and Canada saw elevated profits due to one-time gains and profits from associates. Overall, the London-headquartered bank has reported a profit before tax of $32.3 billion in 2024, up $2 billion from last year.
   
In 2024, the bank saw a gain of $4.8 billion from the disposal of its banking business in Canada, a loss of $1 billion from the disposal of its business in Argentina, and recycling of foreign currency reserve losses and other reserves of $5.2 billion.
 
“In India, we reported a profit before tax of $1.7 billion. We aim to continue growing our wholesale franchise by taking advantage of corporate supply chains,” said the bank in its annual report.

Also Read

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

HSBC Taj Credit Card is here for India's luxury enthusiasts, travel buffs

Credit Card, Shopping

HSBC India launches premium credit card Prive for private banking clients

HSBC

HSBC Prive: Premium credit card exclusively curated for India's HNIs, UHNIs

Wealth, Wealthy, rich

Stocks, bonds, real estate: Where do India's rich entrepreneurs invest?

BFSI, BFSI event, BS BFSI

'India a strategic priority for global banks': Foreign bank heads at BFSI

 
“We are also tapping into the wealth pools of the Indian diaspora through global private banking. In 2024, we remained the top foreign bank for non-resident Indians in wealth,” the report added.
 
Meanwhile, in January 2025, HSBC India received approval to open 20 branches, the largest such approval for a foreign bank in over a decade. This comes nearly nine years after the bank decided to close 24 branches in 14 cities as part of a strategy to consolidate its network and shift more retail and wealth management business to the online channel.
 
With the addition of 20 branches, HSBC India’s total branches in the country will go up to 46. HSBC, back in 2016, had 50 branches in the country before it decided to shut down 26 branches. The opening of new branches is a clear shift in strategy for the London-headquartered bank.
 
The cities where HSBC India will open branches include Amritsar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Faridabad, Indore, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Mysuru, Nagpur, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Patna, Rajkot, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara, and Visakhapatnam.
 
“In India, we received approval earlier this year to open bank branches in 20 new cities that are at the centre of the expanding wealth and international opportunity. We will continue to focus on and invest in growth opportunities where we have a clear competitive advantage,” said Sir Mark E Tucker, group chairman, HSBC.
 
“Over the longer term, the demographic dividend will benefit countries like India and markets across South and Southeast Asia,” Tucker added.
 

More From This Section

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth

Co-operative banks are well regulated now: DEA Secretary Ajay Seth

CS Setty, Chairman, SBI

State Bank of India opens 0.63 mn accounts under Har Ghar Lakhpati scheme

PremiumATM, Money, Transaction

Banks hit by AGS may turn to others for cash management operations

PremiumLogistics firm Delhivery has alleged that its IPO-bound rival Ecom Express has misrepresented numbers related to the two companies' business metrics in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). These numbers relate to metrics such as shipment volumes,

Business correspondents to undergo digital audit, new training models

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI imposes curbs on New India Co-operative Bank on supervisory concerns

Topics : HSBC India Banking Industry Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEOnePlus Watch 3Who will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Class 10 ExamPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutPAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon