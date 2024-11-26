Business Standard
Stocks, bonds, real estate: Where do India's rich entrepreneurs invest?

Unemployment, corruption, inflation and taxation are the biggest worries of the wealthy Indian entrepreneurs. However, three out of four (75 per cent) feel supported by the government

ILLustration: Ajay Mohanty

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Rich Indian entrepreneurs are using their wealth predominantly for investment in stocks, bonds and real estate, according to HSBC's Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report 2024. 
 
82 per cent of such Indian entrepreneurs – those with at least $2 million worth of investable assets - the HSBC report said, prefer to invest in the above-mentioned asset classes, which is the highest percentage amongst business owners in ten international markets (at 51 per cent). 
 
Investment in other businesses (at 41 per cent) and precious metals and stones (25 per cent) are the other investment avenues for the wealthy Indian entrepreneurs, the report suggests.  ALSO READ: India minted a new billionaire every 5 days in 2023: Hurun rich list 2024
 
 
The results, HSBC said, are based on a sample of 1,798 high-net worth business owners who chose to take part in the survey with at least $2 million worth of investable assets.  
Wealth allocation
Wealth allocation

A third of these (583) were ultra-high net worth and have a net worth of more than $100 million. The research was conducted in France, Hong Kong, India, mainland China, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, UK and the US. 
 
“The surge in the Indian stock market, strong macroeconomic fundamentals and the rise in the number of India’s ultra-high net worth individuals are enabling the wealthy Indian business owners to remain optimistic and turn into big spenders. Besides focusing on investment and spending, the Indian entrepreneurs value connections, networks, mentorship and seek to make a positive contribution to society,” said Sandeep Batra, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India.
 
In terms of lifestyle spends, six out of ten (61 per cent) Indian wealthy business owners allocate personal wealth to real estate for their own use compared to one in two globally (51 per cent).   ALSO READ: Adani tops Ambani as India's richest on Hurun list, SRK makes debut
 
“They are more likely to spend money on luxury goods (56 per cent), compared to a global average of 40 per cent and luxury experiences (44 per cent), compared to a global average of 35 per cent. They are less likely to spend money on art or collectibles (14 per cent) compared to 25 per cent globally,” the HSBC Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report 2024 said. 
 
Meanwhile, the Indian market remains an attractive place to do business for the nation’s entrepreneurs, with 75 per cent of them operating domestically. One in three (32 per cent) are not considering doing business in other markets in the next 12 months. Singapore, UAE, the UK and the US are the most popular markets to conduct business in the next 12 months.
 
Unemployment, corruption, inflation and taxation are the biggest worries of the wealthy Indian entrepreneurs. However, three out of four (75 per cent) feel supported by the government, and 86 per cent believe that society values business owners – the highest percentage globally (jointly with UAE).
 

Topics : Indian entrepreneurs Wealthy indians Global wealth HSBC India HSBC Asset Management Wealthy people HNIs India wealth market Global stocks yacht Bonds entrepreneurs entrepreneurs in Asia

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

