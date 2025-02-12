Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 07:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / ICICI Bank to retain majority stake in ICICI Prudential Mutual fund

ICICI Bank to retain majority stake in ICICI Prudential Mutual fund

ICICI Bank holds 51 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company while remaining 49 per cent is with its joint venture partner UK-based Prudential PLC

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Bank on Wednesday said the bank intends to retain majority holding in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company even though its joint venture partner plans listing and partial divestment of its stake in the fund house.

ICICI Bank holds 51 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company while remaining 49 per cent is with its joint venture partner UK-based Prudential PLC.

"We take note of the announcement made today by our joint venture partner Prudential PLC with respect to a potential listing of and partial divestment of its stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, subject to market conditions, requisite approvals and other considerations," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

 

The bank intends to retain its majority shareholding in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company ensuring long-term commitment, it said.

Prudential plc announced that it is evaluating a potential listing of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd involving the partial divestment of its shares.

Also Read

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

Infosys, ICICI Bank: 5 largecap stock ideas to trade amid market pullback

spending, shopping

Net card spending rises 60% as credit card additions rise to 4-mth high

ICICI Bank has set up a branch at the Maha Kumbh Mela Ground in Prayagraj to provide essential banking services to pilgrims and visitors during the event

Analysts maintain 'Buy' calls on ICICI Bank after Q3; see up to 32% upside

share market stock market trading

Stocks to Watch, Jan 27: ICICI Bank, Indigo, BoI, Torrent Pharma, JSW Steel

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Markets Today: ICICI Bank, Tata Steel Q3; FIIs; Denta Water IPO allotment

It is intended that following the completion of such a divestment, the net proceeds would be returned to shareholders, Prudential plc said in an announcement.

"We will continue to explore opportunities to grow our businesses in the market," it said.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd recorded a net profit of Rs 1,815 crore in FY24 as compared to Rs 1,508 crore in FY23.

In a separate announcement, ICICI Bank announced the adoption of technology to produce drinking water from atmospheric moisture as part of its commitment to enhancing the sustainability of its operations.

The bank has installed units to produce 8,000 litres of potable water a day from atmospheric moisture, benefitting 4,200 employees at five offices -- one each in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai -- and two in Chennai, ICICI Bank said in a separate statement.

The units -- known as Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) -- utilise innovative technology to convert atmospheric moisture into 100 per cent microbe-free, fresh and clean drinking water, it said.

The process of condensation transforms water vapour into droplets, which then undergo multiple filtration processes. Essential minerals are added at the end of the process, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI sees sector's personal loan woes easing on tighter credit rules

The volume of loan disbursals by FACE member companies rose 21.3 per cent to 56.4 million loans in the first half of FY25 (H1FY25), up from 46.5 million in H1FY24, data shows. Disbursals were also higher by 9.5 per cent, rising from 51.5 million in H

EMIs set to fall: PNB, Bank of Baroda, RBL Bank cut retail loan rates

IDBI bank

Due diligence of IDBI Bank's qualified bidders underway: MoS Finance

PremiumPSB

Banks' net interest margins likely to decline further after RBI rate cut

bankers, basel 3 norms, bank norms

Rate cut alone insufficient to boost lending amid tight liquidity: Bankers

Topics : ICICI Bank ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon