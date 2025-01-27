Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 07:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Markets Today: ICICI Bank, Tata Steel Q3; FIIs; Denta Water IPO allotment

Markets Today: ICICI Bank, Tata Steel Q3; FIIs; Denta Water IPO allotment

In the previous session, the Sensex declined 329.92 points, or 0.43 per cent to 76,190.46. Similarly, the Nifty50 ended the day 113.15 points, or 0.49 per cent, lower at 23,092.20

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Markets Today, January 27, 2025: With the Union Budget 2025 set to be announced this week on February 1, markets are bracing for potential reactions across major indices. 
 
The Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to be influenced by mixed global cues and the ongoing Q3 earnings reports today. At 6:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures pointed to a negative start, trading 52 points lower at 23,062. 
 
Investors will closely monitor any fiscal measures or economic policies that could impact market sentiment, especially amid the earnings season and evolving global market conditions. The upcoming budget could set the tone for the market's trajectory in the short-term.
 
 
In the previous session, the Sensex declined 329.92 points, or 0.43 per cent to 76,190.46. Similarly, the Nifty50 ended the day 113.15 points, or 0.49 per cent, lower at 23,092.20.
 
Domestic cues

Also Read

Ultratech Cement

Most brokerages lift targets for UltraTech Cement as Q3 nos. top estimates

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Adani Power down 2% as Sri Lanka revokes power purchase pact with Group

sona blw auto parts auto sector

Sona BLW Precision shares slide 6% in trade; here's what's dragging stock

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why Exicom Tele-Systems was locked in 5% upper circuit on Jan 24

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

V2 Retail shares hit 5% upper circuit after posting 118% rise in profit YoY

 
Domestic investors will react to Q3 results from companies like ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, JK Cement, IDFC First Bank, YES Bank, and NTPC.
 
Meanwhile, companies including Tata Steel, Coal India, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Wilmar will announce their Q3 financials today.
 
ICICI Bank reported a 15 per cent increase in Q3FY25 standalone net profit at Rs 11,792 crore, up from Rs 10,272 crore in Q3FY24. 
 
However, market volatility may persist for some time, as early trends from Q3 results and management outlooks have raised concerns, according to Vinay Paharia, CIO at PGIM India Mutual Fund. READ MORE
 
In discussions with the RBI leadership, including Governor Sanjay Malhotra, many economists noted that a rate cut alone may not be sufficient to revive the economy
   
Meanwhile, multi-asset allocation funds, which gained momentum following changes in debt fund taxation in April 2023, have continued their strong performance in 2024. 
 
 
FII, DII
 
FIIs sold shares worth Rs 2,758.49 crore on January 24, while DIIs bought shares worth 2,402.31 crore.
 
IPO market
 
Denta Water IPO (Mainline) and Rexpro Enterprises IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
 
CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
 
Additionally, H.M. Electro Mech IPO (SME) and GB Logistics IPO (SME) will enter Day 2, while CLN Energy IPO (SME) will enter Day 3.
 
Global cues
 
Asian markets opened higher on Monday but were mixed afterwards. Last checked, Nikkei was down 0.18 per cent while Topix was up 0.4 per cent. Meanwhile, Australian, Taiwan, and South Korean markets were closed due to holidays.
 
In a move to boost its struggling stock market, China introduced new initiatives on Sunday aimed at encouraging the growth of index investment products. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) announced efforts to support the expansion of equity and bond ETFs, in addition to its previous measures last Thursday, which encouraged large state-owned mutual funds and insurers to buy more shares.
 
China is also expected to release key economic data later in the day, including its industrial profit figures for December and factory activity for January. 
 
In the US, the three major stock indexes ended a four-day winning streak. The S&P 500 closed 0.3 per cent lower. The Nasdaq dropped 0.5 per cent, while the Dow Jones fell 0.3 per cent.
 
Now, investors await the Bank of Japan’s Monetary Policy Meeting minutes on Wednesday, January 29, coupled with FOMC interest rate decision, Q4 GDP sales QoQ advance and jobless claims and ECB interest rate decision on January 30.
 
Commodity market 
  Gold prices rose over 1 per cent on Friday, nearing their October all-time high as a weakening dollar, driven by President Donald Trump's push for lower rates and tariff uncertainty, supported the metal’s fourth straight weekly gain. Spot gold climbed 0.7 per cent to $2,773.02 per ounce. US gold futures increased 0.5 per cent to $2,779.7 per ounce.
 
Oil prices remained steady on Friday but posted a weekly decline, ending a four-week streak of gains, after Trump unveiled plans to boost US production and urged OPEC to lower crude prices. Brent crude rose 0.27 per cent to $78.50 a barrel, while US WTI gained 0.05 per cent to $74.66. 
 
Here's how analysts are assessing today's (January 27) trading session:
 
Amol Athawale, VP of technical research at Kotak Securities
  For the bulls, the levels of 23,350/77000 and 23,450/77300 will act as key resistance areas, while 23,000/75700 and 22,900/75500 could serve as key support zones for traders. If the market surpasses 23,450/77300, it could rally till  23,600-23,650/77800-78000. Conversely, if it falls below 22900/75500 selling pressure may intensify, potentially slipping till  22800-22650/75200-74700.
 
Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities
  In the short-term, the bears may maintain the upper hand as long as the index fails to surpass the 23,450 level. Any rise toward the 23,350–23,450 zone is likely to encounter selling pressure. However, the downside may remain limited unless the 23,000 level is breached.

More From This Section

trading

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One picks Zensar, Redington as stocks to buy today

Farm, Farming, Tractor

Tractor sales fall 1.5% to 901,668 units in 2024; outlook bright for 2025

PremiumRupee

Fault lines of fear threaten to fracture equity market's fragile core

PremiumAUM

Multi-asset funds hit afterburners: AUM growth reaches critical mass

Premiumdigital payments

Street Signs: Transparency boost for RPTs, Dr Agarwal GMP at 15%, and more

Topics : MARKETS TODAY Indian stock exchanges S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index IPO allotment SME IPOs IPOs FIIs DIIs ICICI Bank Tata Steel JSW steel Q3 results BSE Sensex Nifty50 US Federal Reserve US Fed interest rate Crude Oil Price Brent crude oil Gold Prices Market technicals technical analysis Indian equities share market stock market trading Market trends Budget and Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon