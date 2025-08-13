Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 10:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Bank sanctions ₹1,400 cr loans to MSME units at outreach camp

Indian Bank sanctions ₹1,400 cr loans to MSME units at outreach camp

Sanction letters were given to 200 MSME and retail customers during the camp held recently, as per a statement

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

State-owned Indian Bank on Wednesday said that it has sanctioned loans of ₹ 1,400 crore to small businesses at a 'retail outreach camp' in the country's financial capital.

Sanction letters were given to 200 MSME and retail customers during the camp held recently, as per a statement.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

