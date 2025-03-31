Monday, March 31, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Ireda reports 27% rise in loan sanctions in FY25 to Rs 47,453 crore

Ireda reports 27% rise in loan sanctions in FY25 to Rs 47,453 crore

Loan disbursements rose 20 per cent to Rs 30,168 crore from Rs 25,089 crore in 2023-24, as per the provisional data shared by the company

IREDA

Ireda is a non-banking financial institution under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. | Source: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Ireda on Monday reported a 27 per cent year-on-year rise in loan sanctions to Rs 47,453 crore in 2024-25.

It had sanctioned loans worth Rs 37,354 crore in the previous year, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (Ireda) said in a statement.

Loan disbursements rose 20 per cent to Rs 30,168 crore from Rs 25,089 crore in 2023-24, as per the provisional data shared by the company.

The outstanding loan book also expanded 28 per cent to reach Rs 76,250 crore as of March 31, 2025, up from Rs 59,698 crore in the previous year.

Ireda CMD Pradip Kumar Das said, "Our consistent growth in loan sanctions, disbursements, and loan book reflects our strong dedication to financing renewable energy projects. We remain committed to supporting India's clean energy transition through innovative and accessible financing solutions."  Ireda is a non-banking financial institution under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

bank, banks

BankTech investment projected to hit $1 bn by 2027 end: Cedar-IBSi Capital

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank raises Rs 770 crore via Tier-II bond issuance

Small savings, rate cuts

Interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for April-June quarter

PremiumATM, Money, Transaction

ATM interchange fee hike puts spotlight on micro-ATMs, financial inclusion

Online Shopping, credit card, Shopping

Tata Neu HDFC Bank cobranded card surpasses 2 million issuances

Topics : IREDA renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Eid 2025 Stock Market Holiday US H-1B VISA Lottery Results 2026MI vs KKR Playing 11Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon