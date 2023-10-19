close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

MoS Finance urges pvt banks to push govt's financial inclusion programmes

He also reviewed the progress of opening brick-and-mortar branches of banks in unbanked villages with a population of more than 3,000 people

Bank, Banking, PSBs

The issues related to digital transactions were also discussed in the meeting, with a special focus on the promotion of digital payments

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat K Karad on Thursday urged private sector banks to push various financial inclusion programmes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.
Karad chaired a review meeting on the progress and performance of financial inclusion schemes, including preparedness under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, with senior management of private sector banks here.
During the meeting, he reviewed the progress of various financial inclusion (FI) schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Stand Up India and PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi).
He also reviewed the progress of opening brick-and-mortar branches of banks in unbanked villages with a population of more than 3,000 people.
Appreciating the efforts, he exhorted private sector banks to take innovative measures and intensify their efforts with enthusiasm for the promotion of various FI programmes of the government.
The RBI has been requested to monitor on a regular basis the FI programme-related performance of private sector banks by the MoS Finance.
The minister emphasised the importance of FI programmes in providing basic financial services to the last mile delivery.
He also exhorted banks to organise financial literacy camps so that awareness about various financial inclusion schemes like Jan Suraksha schemes and digital financial transactions, including UPI Lite, can be further promoted.
Karad also reviewed the banking preparedness of the newly launched PM Vishwakarma scheme for supporting the traditional artisans and underscored the importance of swift bank account verification.
The issues related to digital transactions were also discussed in the meeting, with a special focus on the promotion of digital payments.

Also Read

As public health emergency ends, Covid-era support programmes fading away

India's financial inclusion journey can be example for other countries: UN

RBI's financial inclusion index printed at 60.1% in March 2023, shows data

MoS Power urges industry to adopt advanced tech to become competitive

Financial services secy asks banks to achieve financial inclusion targets

HDFC Bank distributes Rs 42 cr to fractional shareholders of HDFC Ltd

Banks well placed to withstand trading losses due to hardening yields: RBI

Banking liquidity moves to surplus due to govt spending, RBI concerned

IndusInd Bank Q2 results: Net profit jumps 22% on robust growth in loans

Bandhan Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises to Rs 721cr on loan portfolio

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : private sector banks private sector RBI Policy

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon