No need to activate countercyclical capital buffer for banking system: RBI



The decision is based on the review and empirical analysis of the CCyB indicators, according to the RBI’s statement. CCyB is maintained as part of the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR). The decision to activate CCyB is mainly based on the Credit-to-gross domestic product (GDP) gap. In a relief to the banking system, the Reserve Bank of India today said that it is not necessary to activate the countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) at this point in time.



The aim of the CCyB regime is twofold. Firstly, it requires banks to build up a buffer of capital in good times. This may be used to maintain the flow of credit to the real sector in difficult times. Secondly, it achieves the broader macro-prudential goal of restricting the banking sector from indiscriminate lending during periods of excess credit growth. The indiscriminate lending has often been associated with the building up of system-wide risk. Karthik Srinivasan, group head of financial sector ratings, ICRA said this is a reiteration of an earlier stand. Banks in India are adequately capitalised.



For CCyB decision, RBI may also use supplementary indicators such as incremental credit-deposit ratio for a moving period of three years to CCyB decision. In February 2015, RBI put in place a framework on CCyB would be activated as and when the circumstances warranted. The decision would normally be pre-announced (usually a lead time of four quarters).

