Monday, May 19, 2025 | 09:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI cancels licence of HCBL Co-op Bank due to capital, earnings shortfall

RBI cancels licence of HCBL Co-op Bank due to capital, earnings shortfall

The Reserve Bank on Monday said it has cancelled the licence of Lucknow-based HCBL Co-operative Bank as the lender does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The Commissioner and Registrar of Cooperative, Uttar Pradesh has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank. | Representational

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank on Monday said it has cancelled the licence of Lucknow-based HCBL Co-operative Bank as the lender does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

Consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.

The Commissioner and Registrar of Cooperative, Uttar Pradesh has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank, it said.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive a deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to Rs 5 lakh from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

 

As per the data submitted by the bank, 98.69 per cent of the depositors are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from DICGC, RBI said.

Also Read

PremiumReserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI seeks govt nod for bigger contingent risk buffer band after ECF review

Premiumbanks, penalty

Mint Road's enforcement framework shifts focus to governance premium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI penalises Deutsche Bank, YES Bank for breaching compliance norms

forex cash dollar deposit

India's forex reserves jump $4.5 bn to $690.61 bn on rise in gold assets

PremiumGeorge Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance to go slow on MFI biz amid stress in the segment: MD

As of January 31, 2025, DICGC has already paid Rs 21.24 crore of the total insured deposits.

Giving details, the RBI said the cooperative bank has failed to comply with the requirements of certain sections of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and the continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors.

"The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full," it said and added that public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further.

Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, HCBL Co-operative Bank has been prohibited from conducting the business of banking' which includes, among other things, acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits with immediate effect.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI

Emirates NBD gets RBI in-principle nod to set up wholly owned subsidiary

PremiumThe Union Ministry of Finance is planning to consolidate the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) under a policy of “One State, One RRB” to improve their efficiency and avoid undue competition among sponsoring public sector banks.

Centre plans to list at least five regional rural banks by FY27-end

PremiumBANKS, NBFC

Banks, NBFCs may need IT overhaul to meet RBI co-lending norms: Bankers

Canara bank

Canara, Union Bank announce special deposit schemes to boost growth

PremiumDigital transaction

ATMs slide into the shadows as digital transactions take centerstage

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Lucknow Co-operative Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropBengaluru weather TodayLSG vs SRH Live ScoreQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon