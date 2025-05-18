Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 10:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mint Road's enforcement framework shifts focus to governance premium

Mint Road's enforcement framework shifts focus to governance premium

The woes at IndusInd Bank have put the spotlight back on a key initiative the banking regulator's Enforcement Department set rolling in FY24

banks, penalty
Premium

The highest RBI penalty ever was of ₹58.9 crore on ICICI Bank in March 2018 for failure to adhere to certain directives | Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty

Raghu Mohan
8 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Penalties imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FY24 more than doubled to ₹86.1 crore in 281 instances (it was ₹40.4 crore and 211 in FY23). Its annual report has it that fiduciary censure was up across bank groups — except foreign banks and small finance banks — and such attention was more on state-run and private banks. Compared to what’s slapped by global financial regulators which run into millions of dollars, the sums on our turf are paltry; it carries the risk of being taken as part of operating expenses. The highest till date is ₹58.9 crore
Topics : Reserve Bank of India SEBI banking regulation IndusInd Bank RBI Securities and Exchange Board of India

