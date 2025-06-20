Friday, June 20, 2025 | 08:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI fines Fino Payments Bank ₹29.6 lakh for licencing rule breach

RBI fines Fino Payments Bank ₹29.6 lakh for licencing rule breach

The Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE 2024) of the bank was conducted by the RBI with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2024

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The central bank found that the charge against the bank was sustained, warranting imposition of monetary penalty. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The RBI on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 29.6 lakh on Fino Payments Bank Limited for non-compliance with certain directions on 'Licensing of Payments Banks'.

The Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE 2024) of the bank was conducted by the RBI with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2024.

Based on supervisory findings of non-compliance and related correspondence in that regard, the Reserve Bank said, a notice was issued to the Fino Payments Bank, advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the said directions.

 

After considering the bank's reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the central bank found that the charge against the bank was sustained, warranting imposition of monetary penalty, it said.

"The bank breached the regulatory ceiling of end of the day balance, as applicable for a payments bank, in certain accounts on several occasions," the apex bank said in a release.

It, however, added that the action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's liquidity measures drive short-term bond rally, widening yield spread

PremiumHDFC Bank

RBI circular overhang weighs on the HDB Financial Services valuation

Premiumbank banks banking

94 candidates apply for six executive director positions in PSBs

Banks, bank

Banks' supervisory data quality index improved in March 2025, says RBI

PremiumATM, Money, Transaction

The great disconnect: More bank branches, and same old ATM count

Topics : Fino Payments Bank RBI monetary policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon