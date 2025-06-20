RBI fines Fino Payments Bank ₹29.6 lakh for licencing rule breach

The RBI on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 29.6 lakh on Fino Payments Bank Limited for non-compliance with certain directions on 'Licensing of Payments Banks'.
The Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE 2024) of the bank was conducted by the RBI with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2024.
Based on supervisory findings of non-compliance and related correspondence in that regard, the Reserve Bank said, a notice was issued to the Fino Payments Bank, advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the said directions.
After considering the bank's reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the central bank found that the charge against the bank was sustained, warranting imposition of monetary penalty, it said.
"The bank breached the regulatory ceiling of end of the day balance, as applicable for a payments bank, in certain accounts on several occasions," the apex bank said in a release.
It, however, added that the action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.
