RBI starts 3 surveys to capture inflation expectations, consumer confidence

Reserve Bank on Tuesday announced three key surveys to capture inflation expectations of households and gauge consumer confidence in the country- the studies that provide input for bi-monthly monetary policy.

The central bank has announced the launch of the November 2026 round of the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH).

"The November 2026 round of the survey is being launched. The survey aims at capturing subjective assessments on price movements and inflation, based on their individual consumption baskets," it said.

The study will be conducted across 19 cities -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram.

In another statement, the RBI said the Urban Consumer Confidence Survey seeks qualitative responses from households regarding their sentiments on the general economic situation, employment scenario, price level, households' income and spending.

This survey too is conducted in 19 cities.

The RBI further said the Rural Consumer Confidence Survey collects current perceptions and one-year-ahead expectations of households on the general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation, own income and spending from the households residing in the rural and semi-urban areas across 31 states/ UTs. All three surveys are conducted regularly.

The results of the surveys provide useful inputs for monetary policy.

The next bi-monthly monetary policy meeting is scheduled for December 2 to 4, 2026.