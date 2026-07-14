RBI streamlines bank board agenda to sharpen focus on strategy

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday issued the final amendment directions aimed at rationalising matters that boards need to take up so that they utilise their time effectively and engage in more focused and qualitative discussions on strategy and risk governance.

The amended directions also require boards to explicitly define matters reserved for their approval and periodically review delegated powers. The revised framework will come into effect from October 1, 2026.

According to the amended norms, the board shall exercise oversight over risk management, policy and strategy, exposures to related entities, and conformity with corporate governance, among others.

“The Chairperson of the Board shall have the primary responsibility for setting the agenda of the meeting,” the RBI's amendment directions noted.

The RBI said the board would continue to bear ultimate responsibility for the bank's business strategy, financial soundness, governance structure, key personnel decisions, risk management and compliance.

The directions said the board should ensure that it receives sufficient information from the management to discharge its role effectively. It shall specify the nature and frequency of information required from the management. “The Board may seek external reports, if needed,” the RBI said.

The board may delegate specified matters to board committees or management committees, subject to clearly defined reporting requirements. Boards have also been asked to articulate the matters reserved for their approval and ensure adequate time is devoted to strategy and risk governance.

“The Board shall periodically review the matters to be placed before it as well as the matters delegated to the Board Committees/Management Committees,” the RBI said. It added that the review shall also include the timeliness of circulation of agenda items, adequacy of information captured in the agenda, time allotted for important matters, etc.

Boards have also been directed to specify the nature and frequency of information they require from management and periodically review whether delegated matters, agenda quality, circulation timelines and time allocated to key issues remain appropriate.

The revised framework also extends the governance provisions applicable to public sector banks (PSBs) to private sector banks (PVBs), with suitable modifications. The responsibilities of boards and the revised governance practices prescribed under the directions will apply to private lenders on a mutatis mutandis basis.

The new framework retains board approval for key policies such as credit, investment, risk management, outsourcing, digital banking, information technology, responsible business conduct, deposits, compensation, KYC and disclosure, as well as crucial frameworks including Fit and Proper (F&P) assessments for major shareholders, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and the Protected Disclosure Scheme, while permitting delegation of specified aspects to board committees where considered appropriate.

Similarly, matters such as capital planning, dividend declaration, voluntary amalgamation, appointment of the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), chief risk officer (CRO), and chief compliance officer (CCO) will continue to require board approval.