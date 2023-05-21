RBI to brainstorm with bank directors on governance, risk issues on Monday



The theme of the one-day interaction is 'Governance in Banks – Driving Sustainable Growth and Stability'. The sessions would cover areas such as assurance and governance, ethics, operational risks, including Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, and data analytics. The Reserve Bank of India will hold detailed interactions with directors on the board of public sector banks in the national capital on Monday, on topics covering supervision, enhancing governance and enforcement of regulations.



Besides MD & CEOs, executive directors, government and RBI nominated directors etc are expected to attend these interactions. RBI will hold similar interactions with directors of private banks on May 29 in Mumbai, a senior official with a private bank said.



Banking sources said the role of the board in governance and RBI's expectations on governance by banks are likely to figure in discussions. RBI top brass such as the governor, deputy governors, executive directors and chief general managers in charge of supervision, regulation and enforcement would attend and make presentations.

