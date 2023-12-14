RuPay credit cards could help SBI Cards gain share on UPI spends

Recent RBI data indicates net addition of credit cards is running strong at 18 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y), but growth in credit card limits is ahead of loans outstanding. Growth in lower limit cards is decelerating fastest. The West and South have more usage and online transactions are more popular than offline, with metros leading growth.

One game-changer could be increasing the penetration of RuPay cards, which run on the UPI platform. The other policy decision that could negatively impact the sector short term is RBI tightening norms for unsecured loans.

Opening up UPI to credit cards and digitisation of existing cards to RuPay could add 30 million new acceptance points. Roughly 70 per cent of UPI Person