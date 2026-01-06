Supervisory data quality index of banks improves to 90.7 in Sept 2025

Quality of regulatory data submitted by India’s banks has shown a notable improvement, with the Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) for scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) recording a higher score in September 2025 compared to June 2025, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The overall sDQI score for SCBs improved to 90.7 in September 2025, up from 89.9 in June 2025, reflecting better compliance and improved internal data governance practices across the banking system.
The sDQI, introduced by the RBI to strengthen supervisory oversight, evaluates banks on four key parameters—accuracy, timeliness, completeness and consistency. All major bank groups reported stronger performance.
Public sector banks saw their overall score rise to 91.1, aided by near-perfect scores in completeness. Private sector banks maintained stable performance, with an sDQI of 90.6. Foreign banks improved to 90.4, driven largely by gains in timeliness and accuracy. Small finance banks emerged as top performers, posting an sDQI of 91.5, supported by a perfect score in completeness.
At an aggregate level, SCBs recorded improvements particularly in timeliness, which rose sharply to 93.5 in September 2025, indicating faster and more disciplined submission of regulatory returns.