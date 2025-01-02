Business Standard

151 steel standards prepared by BIS incorporated in Quality Control Order

This exercise is continuing towards the goal of formulating standards for all the steel consumed in the country

The government on Thursday said that 151 steel standards formulated by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) have been incorporated in the Quality Control Order (QCO) so far.

This exercise is continuing towards the goal of formulating standards for all the steel consumed in the country.

The import of steel consignment is also subjected to scrutiny to check supply of any substandard steel consignment, the steel ministry said in a statement.

The government has been taking several steps from time to time to ensure quality in steel production.

Measures have been taken to formulate standards, for the steel consumed in the country and incorporate them in the Quality Control Order (QCO). Standardization involves setting up of uniform specifications, testing methods, and manufacturing processes for steel production.

 

The steel ministry has urged the Ministry of Finance to double the basic Customs duty on imported finished steel products to 15 per cent from the current 7.5 per cent in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025–26, people aware of the matter said.

The steel ministry has urged the Ministry of Finance to double the basic Customs duty on imported finished steel products to 15 per cent from the current 7.5 per cent in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025–26, people aware of the matter said.

PremiumIndia informed the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that it has decided to impose retaliatory measures against the European Union's (EU's) steel tariffs that has been in effect since 2018, and was extended till June 2026.

PremiumIndia's finished steel imports reached 5.768 million tonnes (MT) during April-October 2024, registering a 42.1 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) growth over the same period last year.

This ensures consistency in the quality of steel across different manufacturers. Such steel is required to adhere to the standard defined by BIS and domestic as well as foreign manufacturers are required to obtain BIS license for manufacturing.

By enforcing QCO, the Government enforces the supply of only quality products. Besides, the government is also preparing a strategy for the steel sector to increase its competitiveness and sustainability in overseas.

Accordingly, a Working Group has been set up to formulate India's Steel Global Outlook Strategy with focus on the four strategic areas for collaboration including raw materials and investments.

After extensive consultations with the stakeholders, a Strategy Paper will be formulated identifying focused areas of cooperation and action plans for priority countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

